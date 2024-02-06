Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’ve all been there — staring blankly at a catalog or store aisle for gift ideas, just hoping something jumps out. But maybe we’re overcomplicating things for ourselves — the perfect gift may be so simple, it’s almost hard to comprehend!

Thinking about what your significant other will actually want requires relying on a combination of practicality and thoughtfulness. Gift ideas are in front of our eyes all the time, we just may not categorize the items as gifts. Maybe your significant other has been talking about one broken Airpod nonstop, or they keep yammering on about how uncomfortable their pillow is. Or perhaps you know her candle is almost out… or she just ripped her travel bag. These are all subtle gift suggestions disguised as conversation!

With that in mind, we gathered a list of 28 gifts your significant other will actually love and use — many of which are tried-and-true bestsellers. See our top picks below!

Practical Gifts for Her

Our Absolute Favorite: Her beauty sleep is essential! Not only are silk pillowcases cooling and soft, but they’re proven to be far better for hair and skin than traditional cotton options. In addition to improving sleep quality, silk pillowcases prevent creases, protect blowouts and brighten skin, among many other benefits. She will be grateful for more reasons than one!

Related: 28 Most Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Him and Her Valentine’s Day is about one month away, but you know how it goes — somehow, four weeks will turn into a few days, and you’ll be left scrambling to find a gift for your boo that will arrive in time. Not this year! We’re here to help you get ahead of the last-minute shopping madness […]

Practical Gifts for Him:

Our Absolute Favorite: If working out is his forte, he probably needs an updated gym bag. This one has a structured interior for him to organize all his gear. There’s even a shoe compartment! You can choose between a small and large duffel size depending on his needs. Regardless, he’ll be the most organized gym bro in the room!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us