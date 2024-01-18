Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is about one month away, but you know how it goes — somehow, four weeks will turn into a few days, and you’ll be left scrambling to find a gift for your boo that will arrive in time. Not this year! We’re here to help you get ahead of the last-minute shopping madness and find a perfect present — one which will remind them of your devotion (and thoughtfulness).

Buckle up and get ready to receive the Significant Other of the Year Award. Here are our top picks from across Revolve, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more!

Best Thoughtful Gifts for Her

Our Absolute Favorite:

This gift is everything an organized and mindful — or not yet organized or mindful — lady wants. The planner will help her tackle the day ahead of time, laying out and checking off the most important tasks first — while the journal will help her start and end the day in the best headspace. She’s going to adore this thoughtful gift!

Best Thoughtful Gifts for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether your guy is a hot sleeper or a cold sleeper, this blanket is exactly what he needs to get some good quality shut-eye. More than 6,000 people give this 365 Blanket five stars for its ability to regulate temperature during any season without sacrificing softness. No discussion of “blanket or no blanket” tonight, people!

