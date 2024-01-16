Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Chunky shoes aren’t only trendy, but they’re also an ultra-functional pick for dodging snow, ice and puddles. Whether leaping over snow piles or trudging through slush, you’re going to want a solid, durable shoe to get you through. Chunky boots and sneakers will be your BFFs for winter and beyond!

This is, in part, because of how versatile they are; clunky-looking boots can be worn throughout the winter, spring and fall — while sneakers function flawlessly for all four seasons. Keep in mind, however, that not all chunky shoes are created equal — chunky is different than “heavy” and “dense,” and let’s be real — nobody wants to feel like they’re strolling through glue every step of the way.

With that in mind, we found 21 pairs of lightweight boots and sneakers that will keep you in vogue without weighing you down. Talk about the best of both worlds!

Boots

1. Zip it up: Why zip from the side when it’s trendier to zip up front? Black suede makes these even more sophisticated — originally $210, now $162!

2. Minimalist take: Simplicity is key with these leather block-heel boots. They will go with everything in your closet — originally $160, now $112!

3. Runway ready: Winter white is seriously in right now. These have a 2-inch platform as an added bonus — originally $99, now $50!

4. Borderline edgy: This lace-up boot will give you biker chick mixed with rockstar energy — originally $160, now $140!

5. Call the doctor: Dr. Marten is often what first comes to mind with the term “chunky boot.” These ones are a spin on the classic style — $200!

6. California girl: These wild, wild west coast boots are Katy Perry-approved — or should we say Katy Perry-designed — $129!

7. Slightly sophisticated: Something about taupe-colored suede is completely luxe — originally $180, now $142!

8. Horse queen: They’re not cowgirl boots, but these will have you feeling like you’re at a more casual version of the Kentucky Derby — originally $225, now $133!

9. Unexpected twist: We all know and love Ugg boots, but did you know that they can look like this? Chunky and cozy just merged — originally $170, now $119!

10. Don’t slip: If you want to rock a heeled boot this winter without the worry of an icy wipeout, look no further than these chic wedges — $166!

Sneakers

11. Designer casual: This Michael Kors shoe has a hint of elegance in the sporty design — $155!

12. Looks expensive: Trendsetter alert! These chic kicks look like they would empty your pockets, but you can get them for under $100 — originally $145, now $90!

13. Totally neutral: Your new go-with-everything shoe has entered the building. You won’t ever want to take these off — originally $100, now $94!

14. Guess who? This sneaker is the definition of chunky. It has extra cushioning for all day wear — $99!

15. Old school: Platform Vans will give you the stylish skater aesthetic. These ones come in bright and fun colors to really seal the deal — $85!

16. Gain 3 inches: Yes, you can get three inches taller overnight. A thick heel and 1.5 inch platform will transform you from short queen to, well, tall queen — originally $110, now $78!

17. Urban fashion: Imagine cruising down the streets of New York City in these wildly fashionable high tops — originally $110, now $103!

18. Go run: These comfy sneakers, designed for running, will make you feel like you’re racing on clouds — originally $210, now $133!

19. Casual or formal: When you don’t know what to wear with your jeans, dress, leggings, sweatpants or any other article of clothing, these Tommy Hilfiger shoes are the perfect choice — originally $69, now $47!

20. A little shimmer: Sneakers just got a major makeover. The jewels on these leather shoes add elegance and sophistication to your look — $120!

21. The original: Fila spearheaded the chunky shoe movement. The classic style is a highly rated, totally timeless pick — originally $70, now $56!

