15 Dainty Jewelry Pieces That Won’t Fall Off In the Pool — Necklaces, Bracelets and More

By
pool
Getty Images

If you’re a jewelry girl, you’ve probably lost an earring or two (or four) at the beach or had your favorite necklace disappear in the pool. It’s disappointing to say the least, but don’t let it convince you that jewelry is a beach day no-no — the right jewelry will stick with you through every cannonball!

High-quality jewelry pieces made with secure clasps, chains and backings are always a safe bet, but many are in the triple-digit price range. That’s why we gathered 15 of the most durable and high-quality necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are ultra-secure, but are secretly affordable. Options for all styles! Details below!

Necklaces

jewelry
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a simple yet sophisticated piece? This necklace will level up any beach outfit, especially when paired with pearl earrings. Grab it in gold or silver!

Bracelets

jewelry
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get more summery than this silver flower bracelet! The rhodium on brass is water-resistant, hypoallergenic and won’t turn your skin green — wins all around!

Earrings

earrings
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: These stainless steel and brass studs are sure to add a sparkle to your poolside ensemble. The cubic zirconia gem looks like a real diamond, so you’ll be rocking a rich-mom aesthetic, too!

