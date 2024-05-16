Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a jewelry girl, you’ve probably lost an earring or two (or four) at the beach or had your favorite necklace disappear in the pool. It’s disappointing to say the least, but don’t let it convince you that jewelry is a beach day no-no — the right jewelry will stick with you through every cannonball!

High-quality jewelry pieces made with secure clasps, chains and backings are always a safe bet, but many are in the triple-digit price range. That’s why we gathered 15 of the most durable and high-quality necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are ultra-secure, but are secretly affordable. Options for all styles! Details below!

Related: Dressing for Summer Airport Travel Is Weird — These 18 Outfits Won't Make You Overheat If picturing yourself on a sunny beach somewhere with a sparkly drink in hand has been getting you through the workweek lately, a lot of Us can relate. Everyone seems to be planning a trip to Europe, Asia or some island down South. What a wonderful and exciting time! The only aspect of travel that […]

Necklaces

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a simple yet sophisticated piece? This necklace will level up any beach outfit, especially when paired with pearl earrings. Grab it in gold or silver!

Bracelets

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get more summery than this silver flower bracelet! The rhodium on brass is water-resistant, hypoallergenic and won’t turn your skin green — wins all around!

Earrings

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: These stainless steel and brass studs are sure to add a sparkle to your poolside ensemble. The cubic zirconia gem looks like a real diamond, so you’ll be rocking a rich-mom aesthetic, too!