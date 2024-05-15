Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sandals are absolutely everywhere right now which is a blessing and a curse! Most of my sandal shopping is window shopping for two reasons: first, I’m not trying to spend my entire paycheck and second, I have extraordinarily narrow feet! Many of the sandals I see are super cute, but there’s absolutely no way they’d fit my width — or lack thereof — and high arches.

Try googling “sandals for narrow feet”, however, and you’ll realize how underwhelming the results are. There are plenty of trendy sandals out there for wide feet, but narrow is a little more niche. That’s why I had to do a double-take when I first saw these wedge sandals. Heart eyes!

The sandal is designed for narrow to medium feet, so if you have so-called “normal” feet, it’ll work for you, too! With its contrasting leathers, an ankle strap, a 1.75-inch heel and a sleek look, this just might become your new absolute favorite shoe. But a versatile design is just the beginning!

A polyurethane sole and cork and latex footbed make the sandal lightweight, cushiony and stable. And just like a fine wine, these sandals will get better with age — the cork and latex footbed actually molds to your foot, giving you a more custom-feeling fit with every wear. Oh, and for Us comfort connoisseurs in the room, note that the wedge is just prominent enough to add classiness and style without making your feet ache, a major plus in my book!

“I have worn this shoe nearly every day for the past two summers,” one reviewer says. “To work, running errands, and out to dinner. So comfortable, wonderful quality, and very flattering.”

After scanning through the reviews, the number of people calling this their “favorite sandal” and who say they own multiple pairs of this style is uncanny. This really may be the holy grail of sandals! “Life-changing”, “heavenly”, “easy to walk in” and “perfect” are just a few of the many words fans use to convey their love of this style.

You can grab this shoe in 21 different varieties, some solid colored and others with patterns and designs along the toe strap. Regardless of which Pixie you choose, there’s no losing if you pair these with some jeans, a tee or blouse and sparkly jewelry. These sandals couldn’t be easier to dress up or down, so get creative with it! I know I sure will when mine arrive!

Get the Naot Footwear Pixie Wedge Sandal for $165 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

