Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to shoes, I’m pretty sure my mom has better taste than I do. When she gives the stamp of approval, I know I’ve found a winner! She won’t tell me that something looks perfect when she knows it’s too wide for my foot or that it won’t go with anything I currently own — I do the same for her! It’s part of the reason we love shopping together.

We have three main criteria in mind (for ourselves and each other) when shoe shopping: first, the shoes have to be ultra-comfy; second, they have to go with everything and third, they have to be stylish, of course! It may be simple, but it’s definitely not easy to find sandals that check all of the boxes. I’ve gathered some of our absolute favorite flat and wedge sandals, all of which we have, love and (occasionally) share — details below!

Related: Brooks Just Dropped Its Newest Running Shoe — It's 100% Worth the Hype I wouldn’t consider myself an avid runner, but I do love a good mind-clearing jog every once in a while…that is, if I have the right shoes. Proper running shoes turn the experience from night to day, making it a fun, enjoyable form of exercise; the wrong shoes make an already difficult activity harder — […]

Flat Sandals

1. Luxe comfort: We’re loving the speckled pattern of these waterproof Cougar slides. Luxmotion Comfort Technology keeps them extra cushiony — $130 at Nordstrom!

2. A little platform: These 27 EDIT Naturalizer sandals are technically considered flat, but they’ll give you a few extra inches. Who wouldn’t want that? — $120 at Nordstrom!

3. Campfire marshmallow: If you need a sandal that’s as cute and comfortable as it looks, look no further than this Clarks leather sandal. It’s perfect for the pool — $110 at Clarks!

4. Classy flip flop: Winter white is out, spring white is in! These simple Steve Madden thong sandals are the only pair of flip-flops you’ll need this season — $60 at Steve Madden!

5. Minimalist style: Minimalist decor is trendy right now, so you bet minimalist fashion is too. These slip-on Reef sandals will go with everything — $70 at Reef!

6. Metallic taupe: A cork footbed, strappy design and lightweight sole make this chic Munro sandal a must-buy — $180 at Nordstrom!

7. Twist on a classic: It’s the shoe we all know and love! My mom and I both have some variation of this Birkenstock shoe — $100 at Zappos!

Wedge Sandals

8. New fan: Even if you’re not typically a fan of wedges, you’ll become one when you try on these new Vince Camuto sandals — $110 at Vince Camuto!

9. Any occasion: It doesn’t matter whether you’re headed to a barbeque or a beach wedding…these are the casual-nice Shandra wedges for you — originally $89, now $72 at Zappos!

10. Spring pink: You don’t have to get this Dream Pairs shoe in pink, but we love the pop of color it adds and the sophisticated aura it makes — starting at $30 on Amazon!

11. Personal favorite: Ever so slightly wedged, these ankle strap Born sandals have been my go-to spring, summer and vacation sandals for years — $110 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. Simple brown: We all need a pair of brown wedges to pair with dresses, skirts and wide-leg pants — these Franco Sarto wedges are those “it” shoes — $78 on Amazon!