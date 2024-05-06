Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I wouldn’t consider myself an avid runner, but I do love a good mind-clearing jog every once in a while…that is, if I have the right shoes. Proper running shoes turn the experience from night to day, making it a fun, enjoyable form of exercise; the wrong shoes make an already difficult activity harder — and not in a good self-improvement type way.

I bought a new pair of running shoes a few months ago to encourage frequent running this spring. All in all, I liked the shoes, but once I tried Brooks’ iconic new Ghost running shoe, I knew it was game over. Stars like Jennifer Garner and Olivia Culpo are loyal fans of the brand as are thousands (and thousands) of reviewers…I should have known the newest release would be up to par!

Related: We're Grabbing These Summer Dresses on Clearance at Abercrombie Abercrombie and Fitch is having its moment in the sun…again. It was a big deal back in the early 2000s and we’re thrilled that it’s having a resurgence! A seemingly perfect blend of American Eagle, Free People, Aritzia and Zara styles, Abercrombie and Fitch is truly one-of-a-kind! But just like the brands listed above, most […]

The Ghost 16 is designed with more cushioning than the standard varieties, a revamped nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 adding a plush, soft feel without being too soft. Plus, it has just the right level of support for a neutral stride! A soft midsole and segmented crash pad work together to allow for a smooth heel-to-toe flow. It’s everything people love about the Ghost 15, but better!

An enhanced upper made with stretchy, breathable material gives enough structure without being stiff, exactly what you want when hitting the trails. The surprisingly lightweight outsole provides balance, a good rebound and a durable feel for distraction-free running. These shoes also happen to be certified carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly — the new cushiony RoadTack rubber is made from a rubber and recycled silica mix while the upper contains 67.3% recycled materials. Wins all around!

And if you aren’t a runner, don’t worry — these shoes are just as suitable for walking as they are for road and trail running. These will be my designated hot girl walking shoes all summer long! I love the white colorway, but if you like brighter shoes, there are nearly two dozen colors to choose from.

The shoes can also be worn to the gym, the zoo or out for errands, so don’t feel limited to the trails or concrete jungle! You can dress the athleisure part by wearing these shoes with leggings, a cropped zip-up sweatshirt and a tank top or wear them with wide-leg jeans and a blouse for a fashionable day-to-day look. I’ll be wearing them with all the above for all of the above!

I’ve only worn these shoes out for a few days (they were just released May 1) and have already gotten questions about them, so join me in trendsetting! These are guaranteed to be your new fav, too.

Get the Brooks Ghost 16 Neutral Running Shoe for $140 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Brooks running shoes on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!