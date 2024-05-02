Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Abercrombie and Fitch is having its moment in the sun…again. It was a big deal back in the early 2000s and we’re thrilled that it’s having a resurgence! A seemingly perfect blend of American Eagle, Free People, Aritzia and Zara styles, Abercrombie and Fitch is truly one-of-a-kind!

But just like the brands listed above, most Abercrombie and Fitch items are on the pricier side, especially when it comes to dresses. We sifted through the clearance aisle and found 15 mini, midi and maxi dresses starting at $45 that we can’t live without — fate? Maybe! Grab one of these top picks and get ready to stun all summer long. Options for all styles!

Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with the sleeves and twist-front cutout bodice. It’s flirty and classy, ideal for spring! Try wearing this dress with strappy wedge sandals and gold jewelry for brunch with the girls, picnics and for the seemingly endless family friend graduations.

Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you know fashion, you know that both linen and midi dresses are hot commodities right now. Why not combine them into one high-fashion outfit? You’re going to want to grab one quick — this one will sell out quickly!

Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Maxi dresses are the best all-in-one outfits for everyday wear, especially when they’re as trendy and comfy as this one. It has a tiered style, green floral design, crisscross back and chic underbust seaming. Multiple colors are on sale, so check them all out!