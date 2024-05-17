Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know there’s no such thing as “shrinking pores.” That’s not really a thing. But if you struggle with pores that give the appearance that they’re “larger” than they should be, you can always use products to make them look smaller. And when you do that, you’ll notice that your makeup and other skincare might go on more smoothly and look like the “flawless” makeup you see on social media. Of course, most of that is fake, but there’s nothing wrong with a real-life filter.

The Bliss Disappearing Act Niacinamide Face Serum is just $15, and it can give you that poreless look you’ve been hoping to achieve. It claims to go on and “instantly” give you the smaller pore look, minimizing their look after just one day of use. Then, it continues to make your pores look even smaller, by half in just a week. It does this with a complex of mushroom, Rosa Canina, and green tea extracts as well as Vitamin B3 niacinamide for a blurring effect. But it does more than that, as it builds up your skin’s barrier with antioxidants and protects against free radical damage.

You’ll be making your skin look like you have a completely blank, poreless canvas, but at the same time you’ll be caring for your skin and making it look the best it possibly can. We love a multitasking addition to a skincare kit, and this one may just find a permanent place thanks to everything it’s capable of doing. All you have to do is cleanse your face, smooth on this serum, and finish up the rest of your skincare routine.

Looking for your own pores to do a disappearing act? Give this serum a try. It just might be a game-changer for you.

