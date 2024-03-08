Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been looking for the perfect base for your makeup that can enhance your inner glow, there are tons of great options out there. But one of the best you can expect to find is the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum, which is a primer and a serum all in one that understands the assignment and much more.

Laneige, in addition to making a variety of other great skincare products (like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask), has a shimmery serum that’ll enhance any makeup look you try out. The Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum is just $32 at Amazon, and it’s worth every penny.

Get the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum at Amazon for $32! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a hydrating priming serum that helps you achieve the glass skin of your dreams. You apply it after your moisturizer to lock in additional hydration thanks to the serum’s Diamond Powder. It works to balance your oil to water ratio to smooth your complexion and give you better, longer lasting makeup applications. You’ll notice that your foundation and other products slight on more naturally and reliably.

If it’s been a while since you found a priming serum that worked for you, or you’ve just been looking for something new and reliable to try, this Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum is a great option that you should pick up, especially for its relatively low price combined to some of the higher-priced primers out on the market.

