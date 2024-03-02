Spritz This Spray-On Serum for ‘Completely Different’ Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Your skin needs all the nutrients it can get to look its best. So when you find that it’s lacking somehow and you can’t get the nutritious additives it’s craving, you know you need to look elsewhere to give it what it needs. Luckily, in this case, TikTok erupted with reasons to try this viral Kosas product, and we had to heed the call. Most serums have you working the product diligently into your skin. This plumping serum packed with good-for-you ingredients couldn’t be simpler to apply. Just spray it on!

The Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum is positively filled to the brim with skin-loving ingredients like proteins and amino acids, vegan collagen, peptides, plant probiotics, hyaluronic acid, and artemisia flower extract.

Get the Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum for just $48 at Kosas!

The results of when you apply this spray-on serum? They’re positively out of this world. It helps hydrate, soothe, and plump up your skin. It’s hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and non-acnegenic. And according to people who have actually bought it and used it, it’s basically transformative for your entire complexion.

After 4 weeks of use during a clinical study of 31 women using the spray, 100% showed clinical improvement in their skin’s moisture, with 90% seeing improvements in skin firmness and the supple factor of their face – and a whopping 87% found it had reduced redness and irritation. What’s more, real buyers have commented that using the serum has “transformed” their skin. We couldn’t have come up with a better sales pitch.

If you’re in dire need of some additional moisturizer on your dry skin – or you just want to kickstart a new skincare routine – this spray-on serum is definitely one that you’ll want to try.

