Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skincare routine is a whole operation, from cleanser to cream. But if we had to simplify our steps, we would never skip hyaluronic acid! This anti-aging ingredient keeps our complexion hydrated with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. Want to reap the benefits of hyaluronic acid while also gaining the perks of peptides? We have the perfect serum for you!

Solawave’s Plumping Peptide Serum leaves your skin soft, smooth and supple. The lightweight formula delivers a burst of hydration, which will be especially helpful as we enter the dry months of fall and winter. Vegan and cruelty-free, this beauty product is great for your complexion and the environment! Read on to learn more about this skincare superhero.

Get the Solabiome Plumping Peptide Serum for just $38 at Solawave!

The Solabiome Plumping Peptide Serum is a multi-purpose product that will gently give your complexion a glow-up. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and plumping avocado peptides, this serum revitalizes your skin from within. And unlike at Chipotle, this avocado isn’t extra!

This plumping serum easily absorbs into your skin within leaving greasy or sticky residue. The result? A dewy, radiant complexion that feels silky-smooth. According to a study, 90% of participants said that their skin felt instantly smoother after using this treatment! And 90% agreed that their skin felt softer. In other words, this serum gets an enthusiastic A in our book!

Get the Solabiome Plumping Peptide Serum for just $38 at Solawave!

Shoppers are simply hooked on this holy grail hyaluronic acid serum! “This serum is a chef’s kiss! This is lightweight, oil free and super hydrating,” one esthetician said. “My skin’s hydration has improved significantly and has a glow since using this serum.”

Another reviewer reported, “I have been using the Solawave Solabiome Plumping Peptide Serum for several weeks now, and I am thrilled with the results. My skin looks and feels more plump, hydrated and youthful. The serum has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving no residue or stickiness. I love the subtle, refreshing scent, which makes using this serum a truly enjoyable experience.”

If your face has been feeling dry or dull lately, give your complexion some love with the Plumping Peptide Serum from Solawave!

See it! Get the Solabiome Plumping Peptide Serum for just $38 at Solawave!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more skincare from Solawave here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: