We’ve had some skincare products on our hypothetical wish list forever. We say “hypothetical” because we don’t even consider them as realistic possibilities. They’re just too expensive. Even when we know celebrities adore them, we have so much trouble convincing ourselves that they could truly be worth it.

But what about when our skin needs that extra love? Some products must truly be worth it, and we know that…but which ones? Choosing is the real battle. But when a luxury product is beloved by both a stunning celebrity and a good number of passionate reviewers, then we start to think it could truly be worth the price — especially if it means we can knock a few other, lesser products off our skincare shelf. One product that’s finally convinced Us is this serum!

This serum was developed by Jennifer Aniston’s facialist, Melanie Simon. Obviously, that already had Us intrigued. It’s a highly-concentrated vitamin C serum made to brighten skin “like nothing else” and provide other anti-aging benefits. We know a simple description isn’t going to convince you though, which is why we want to tell you what all of the reviewers are saying on Nordstrom:

When it comes to serums, shoppers say this is “unlike any others” they’ve tried. They’re calling it “youth in a bottle,” deeming it a “super serum.” As one said, there’s “no need to go to the aesthetician” anymore now that this serum is in their lives. They say it “goes on like silk” and that their “results have been surreal.”

Reviewers say they that with this serum, they “immediately noticed a huge improvement in the smoothness” of their skin, that it left their face “very smooth, luminous and soft” and that even “fine lines have disappeared” in under two weeks’ time. They’re also noticing their “redness has reduced” and that their pores are now “less visible.”

Shoppers also say this serum even helps “eliminate that feeling of “‘thirstiness'” in their skin during winter and leaves their complexion “seriously glowy.” They agree that it’s “worth the hype” and “worth the purchase,” especially as “a little goes a long way.” They even adore the “simplistic, yet elevated design” of the packaging!

To use this serum, cleanse skin and wait for it to be completely dry. Apply up to 10 drops to cover your entire face and neck, and then wait 5-10 minutes before applying anything else. This is important, as this serum may not mix well with other skincare actives. Let it create a glaze over your skin, which shoppers say almost feels powdery. Once it’s no longer slippery, follow up with any additional steps, like eye cream or moisturizer.

Melanie Simon recommends using this serum once a day, morning or night, anywhere from three to seven days per week. We have a feeling that even after the first use, you’ll feel amazing about finally treating your skin to something so incredible!

