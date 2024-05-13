Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to accessories, it doesn’t get much trendier than gold jewelry, especially gold hoops. A pair of gold hoops adds just the right amount of class, elegance and style without being overpowering; it’s the definition of a quiet luxury accessory!

Just as with silver, however, shopping for gold jewelry has its challenges. Every once in a while, you fall in love with a pair that looks perfect online, but shows up looking cheap and tacky. Worse yet is buying a pair you love, only to have it turn your skin green or tarnish after a few wears. Ugh! We’ve made these mistakes a few too many times, but at this point, we’ve learned our lesson — reviews matter!

This pair of classy gold-plated hoops is not only a crowd favorite, but is hypoallergenic, water-resistant and tarnish-lasting. A protective coating ensures they shine until you get sick of them . . . which will probably be never! Unlike most gold hoops, this one-of-a-kind style is wide and thick. A .580-inch thickness gives them a chunky look that flatters both large and small ears while the .7-inch diameter keeps them close to your ears.

But despite being thick, these earrings weigh only four grams! You’d forget you’re even wearing them if it weren’t for the never-ending compliments rolling your way. They can elevate any outfit by giving off modern, expensive-looking energy — we love the look of pairing these hoops with layered gold necklaces and stackable rings. When it comes to styling, if you can dream it, you can do it!

Reviewers are wearing these with everything and now we are, too! Pretty soon we’ll be able to pair them with tan skin, a swimsuit and sunnies. They’re the ideal hoop for summer since they’ll survive your chlorine-filled endeavors. No green skin or falling out here! These hoops aren’t just for poolside summer though — you can wear them all year round!

For the day-to-day, try wearing these stylish hoops with a sundress, jean jacket, sandals and a crossbody bag. If you’re going somewhere fancy or heading into the office, you can’t go wrong wearing these with a pair of dress pants, a blouse and strappy heels. They’re the ideal size and shape to go with almost anything in your closet!

Mother’s Day is over now, but this would make the perfect birthday, graduation or love gift for the fashionista in your life . . . even if that’s you!

Get the Ana Luisa Abby 14K Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for $68 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other chunky gold hoop earrings on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!