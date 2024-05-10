Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Since Mother’s Day is in two days, you’ve probably gotten that type of shopping out of the way. That means until Father’s Day, it’s you shopping time! It’s time to start thinking about your late spring and summer wardrobes — that includes dresses, skirts, sandals, flip flops and sunglasses. Hooray!

If you have yet to secure a chic new pair of sandals, sneakers or flip-flops to live in this summer, no worries — you’re right on time! Zappos just put a bunch of its bestselling kicks on sale, including some designer brands like Coach and Michael Kors. We’re loading up our carts to take advantage of the occasion . . . so grab a sparkly weekend bev and join Us!

Best Sandal Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been waiting since September for white to come back around and it’s finally that time. These Dr. Scholl’s wedge sandals are enhanced with an ultra-comfortable foam insole.

Best Sneaker Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Coach outdid itself with this festive sneaker. The upper has a chic floral design that will go with any pair of jeans, trousers or even a denim skirt. You’ll be Miss Spring wherever you go!

Best Flip Flop Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s a good thing Crocs are trendy because these comfy rubber shoes are one of the most versatile, especially for summer beach days. Grab a pair in white, black, navy or beige . . . all are on sale!