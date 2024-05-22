Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If it’s one thing I’m wearing during summer, it’s a luxe pair of sandals. Whether I’m boarding a plane for a vacation or running errands with my friends, a good pair of sandals becomes my bestie during the warmer months. Are you looking for a new pair to add to your summer rotation? I found my new favorite pair of sandals available to shop now at Nordstrom! And guess what? They’re 40% off right now (lucky you)!

The Sam Edelman Reid Slide Sandal is a sleek, stylish interpretation of a two-strap sandal. It features a woven upper — for texture and depth — and has a contoured footbed for added comfort. What we love most about them is their shiny gold buckles and the elegant vibe of the shoe overall (we literally want them in all colors)!

Styling these babies is an easy feat, thanks to their sophisticated look. You could throw them on with a frilly skirt and a flouncy blouse for a rich mom-inspired ensemble that works for vacations or an evening out on the town. Also, you could pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a comfy, relaxed moment. Further, these sandals come in three colors — we love the black and linen variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one Zappos reviewer noted, “I bought these in brown and then liked them so much I purchased them in black as well. Very comfy and well made.” Another reviewer said, “These are an elevated birk. They look expensive, and they will go with everything this summer. They are super comfy (not super heavy either), and I can’t wait to wear these!”

Additionally, summer is just around the corner, meaning it’s the perfect time to refresh your sandals offerings. If you need a new pair, this pair from Sam Edelman can be the answer to a chic, functional summer.

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Reid Slide Sandal for $84 (was $140) at Nordstrom!

