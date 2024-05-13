Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As soon as the weather starts heating up, I can’t wait to swap out my dreary winter clothes for my vibrant, happy summer wardrobe. I’ve perfected almost every aspect of my warm weather closet . . . except for the sandals. Compared to other shoe styles, sandals are notorious for rubbing and causing blisters. Talk about a letdown.
Thankfully, brands have been making it a priority to construct painless sandals that won’t rub, dig or cause dreaded blisters. Don’t walk around in pain this summer. Shop some of our favorite no-blister sandals. Trust Us, your feet will thank you!
1. From Yoga to the Beach: Instead of being made with leather straps (which have the tendency to rub and cause blisters) these yoga sling sandals feature expertly tied fabric that cradles your feet to keep them comfortable and happy.
2. The Perfect Fit! The elastic criss cross design on these VJH confort sandals immediately conforms to your foot, almost as if they were made specially for you. This custom-like fit results in comfort from the jump!
3. Super Versatile: Looking for sandals that could work for the beach as well as the gym shower (and everything in between)? This soft and flexible Weweya option is waterproof, stylish and — most importantly — blister-proof!
4. Comfy Thongs: The thinner the straps, the less likely you are to develop blisters. Along with the slim design, the tubed strap shape prevents rubbing, making these Madewell T-strap Thong Sandals one of the most pleasant styles to wear!
5. Island Wedge: Channel island vibes with these Steve Madden Cassie Platforms. The raffia wedge screams summer, while the metallic straps are made with soft leather. Our of all the shoe brands I own, I’ve never developed blisters after wearing Steve Madden!
6. Casual and Cute: Adventure sandals are great for keeping your feet secure, but not many are actually stylish. These Dune London sandals combine the best of both worlds. The adjustable straps keep your feet in place, and since they’re constructed in a pretty woven design, they’re the opposite of an eyesore!
7. No Sharp Edges: A key to finding sandals that don’t rub? Look for rounded straps, like the braided ones on this Seychelles design. The braided straps won’t dig into your feet, no matter how much you walk or if you’re moving and grooving on a dance floor!
8. Pain Free! Nordstrom shoppers have spoken! They say these Marc Fisher LTD Alonde Slide Sandals “can be worn all day without pain.”
9. Slippers or Sandals? That’s the real question, because these cushiony OluKai slides are so plush, they feel like clouds for your feet!
10. Gladiator Vibes: For those vacation destinations that are better suited for walkable sandals than sneakers, these Born Impalas will have you feeling like a Roman or Greek goddess!