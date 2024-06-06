11 Fool-Proof Father’s Day Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t know what to get your dad for Father’s Day? It’s an age-old dilemma. Shopping for moms is like a simple game of hopscotch with one linear path, but shopping for dads is like a convoluted maze in which every turn leads to a dead end.

If your dad is anything like mine, then he already owns too many ties as it is. Same with socks. He certainly doesn’t need any more historical fiction novels or gardening tools (just my dad?). But there are plenty of presents out there that any guy will appreciate! Below are 11 Father’s Day gifts that are both practical and personal.

Daniel Savage Watches

Daniel Savage Watches are timeless treasures with a special significance for Father’s Day. Founder Chad Savage (social media personality and star of HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas) named the company after his own dad, his “hero” and “biggest inspiration.”

These classic timepieces are sleek, stylish and surprisingly budget-friendly. Featuring interchangeable straps and a minimalist design, the Sage Silver watch is a particularly popular option. Each watch comes with a Maple Leather strap, in addition to a complimentary strap of your choice (leather, rubber or mesh). Customize the look to fit your father’s taste!

Plus, right now you can score 25% off sitewide for Father’s Day with free shipping!

Was $239 You Save 25% On Sale: $179 See It!

Marshall Vintage Record Bluetooth Speakers

Take your dad back to the glory days of Motown and rock ‘n roll with these vintage-inspired Bluetooth speakers. This compact device delivers crisp quality and powerful sound. Old-school and modern at the same time!

$280.00 See It!

Cuisinart 20-Piece Deluxe Grill Set

It’s almost the 4th of July! Time to break out the BBQ and start grilling. Set your dad up for success with this state-of-the-art tool set by Cuisinart, complete with an aluminum carrying case.

Was $60 You Save 23% On Sale: $46 See It!

Titleist Personalized Golf Balls

I got my dad personalized golf balls for Father’s Day a few years ago, and it was a hit (pun intended). Your dad will think of you every time he goes golfing with the boys!

$40.00 See It!

Stanley Stainless Steel Thermos

Stanley Cups are all the rage with women, but it’s time for the fellas to join in on the fun. This stainless steel thermos keeps drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours! Now your dad can enjoy his coffee for hours on end.

$35.00 See It!

Monogram Engraved Leather Wallet

I honestly can’t believe how affordable this leather wallet is! Personalize this present for your pops with his initials or name.

$31.00 See It!

Cameo Video Message

To this day, the best gift I’ve ever received was an Andy Cohen Cameo from my sister. Did I bawl happy tears upon watching said video? Maybe. Surprise your dad with a personalized message from one of his idols, from athletes to actors!

CouchConsole TV Tray

My dad’s nightly routine is laying out on the couch and flipping through the channels. Now he can be extra comfy with this TV tray, which includes a cup holder, snack station, remote control storage and an arm rest!

$60.00 See It!

Ugg Slippers

Winter, spring, summer or fall, dads love a soft pair of slippers — and it doesn’t get cozier than Uggs! These house slippers are durable and fashionable.

$110.00 See It!

Nike Men’s Training Backpack

Take this Nike Men’s Training Backpack from the gym to the airport. This tote includes a back laptop sleeve, multiple zippered pockets, a side sleeve for a water bottle and adjustable shoulder straps with Max Air cushioning. Our advice? Just do it.

$112.00 See It!

Pickleball Set

Pickleball is the sport that’s sweeping the nation. This pickleball set is great for beginners so your pops can play with a friend!

Was $50 You Save 20% On Sale: $40 See It!

