I’m at the stage where most of my friends are new moms. Summer fashion has been the subject of our recent chats after we catch up about their adorable bundles of joy. Some new moms want loose-fitting pieces that make nursing easy and breezy without looking frumpy. Others prefer styles that camouflage their stomachs. If you’re in a similar situation, scroll ahead to check our lineup of 15 flattering summer dresses for new moms.

Whether you’re looking for something to throw on before you head out to doctor’s appointments or you’re looking for a fashionable date-night look, our lineup has something you’ll love. Boho-inspired minis and hippie-style prints scratch the surface of the goodies we’ve found on Amazon! Read ahead to shop our picks for summer dresses for new moms!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The olive green base shade on this polka dot dress looks good on every skin tone. The puff-sleeve midi has chic buttons and an empire waist!

2. Flowy Buttons: This airy skater dress has a relaxed fit and hits the mid-thigh for shoppers looking for a modest take on a mini!

3. LBD: Black alone is a slimming color, but this flattering midi has a wrap V-neck style and high waistline. Best of all it has two side pockets, perfect for keeping baby essentials safe!

4. Shades of Blue: This soft mini has a color-block print with three vibrant shades of blue!

5. T-Shirt Twist: This casual T-shirt maxi dress is perfect for everyday wear!

6. Bohemian Chic: Love a Boho chic moment? This laidback dress has classic Bohemian accents, like colorful dream catchers!

7. Side Slits: You’ll have so much fun styling this casual shirt dress. Use a belt to cinch your waist and add a pair of sandals for a laidback but cute look. Wear a fedora and chunky wedges to elevate it!

8. Functional Fashion: Breastfeeding will be a walk in the park, courtesy of this olive green dress. It has a discreet double layer for nursing access!

9. Florals and Neutrals: This airy maxi dress has so many dreamy details. The wrap silhouette is perfect for nursing. It has a side slit and an adjustable belt!

10. Flowy Pleats: Got a dressy event lined up? Rock this wrap-style mini. We love the flutter sleeve detail!

11. Maxi Tier: This roomy maxi has thick adjustable straps and ruffle tiers so you can dress it up or down!

12. Buttoned Up: This classic shirt maxi dress has button detailing that allows you to show as much or as little skin as you’d like!

13. Modest Moment: Not in the mood to showcase any cleavage? Want to conceal your arms? This long-sleeve paisley print maxi is equal parts cute and conservative!

14. Side Tie: If you haven’t noticed it, we absolutely adore wrap dresses. This Barbiecore pink mini has cute pleats along the hem!

15. Last but Not Least: Serve vintage vibes in this ’70s-inspired midi. The paisley print is ultra-nostalgic!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more summer dresses for new moms here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!