If you ask Us, there’s no such thing as wearing too many dresses during the summer. Milkmaid dresses are eye-catching options to make your partner smile during romantic date nights. Colorful options make you feel like you’re living out your Euro girl summer dreams from the comfort of your own home. Of course, affordable styles are always a go. Even celebs like Dakota Johnson are joining in on the seasonal staple in stunning floral print and strapless styles. Best of all? Loose-fitting dresses are flattering options when the weather’s too warm for hot, body-hugging ones.

Many of Us are looking for airy, flowy dress styles that are slimming and flattering without making Us work up a sweat when we wear them. From oversized styles that double as beachside cover-ups to dreamy finds with back-baring maxis, there’s a loose-fitting summer dress for every occasion. We rounded up 15 styles that fit the bill. Shop our top picks ahead!

Loose-Fitting Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Fave: Mini dresses can be quite intimidating. Thankfully, this loose-fitting option is so flowy and it’s made from a luxe chiffon-like fabric that makes it look so much more expensive than it really is!

2. Little Black Tank Dress: Put a casual spin on the classic LBD trend with this tank-style mini!

3. Fuchsia Ruffles: Want to show a little skin? This flowy halter top dress has a plunging neckline and an exposed back. Best of all it has adorable dots placed throughout the ruffled hemline!

4. Dots Galore: This V-neck dress has chic buttons and a cute ruffle hem!

5. Wrapped Up: We don’t know about you, but we absolutely adore wrap dresses! As if we didn’t love the style enough, this dress even has Swiss dots and a removable belt!

6. Casual Florals: Whether you’re vacationing abroad or you just want to look like it, this floral print tank dress is a great way to channel Euro girl style!

Loose-Fitting Midi Dresses

7. Boho Babe: Looking for a stunning option that looks like it’s straight out of Zara? This floral print maxi dress features a unique pattern of florals in different colors and sizes!

8. Flowy Tulle: Add a whimsical touch to your summer wardrobe in this dreamy midi. Along with a flattering smocked bodice and tiered hemline, this dress also has a chic tulle overlay!

9. Set Sail: Want to look like a rich mom on the way to set sail on a luxurious yacht? This nautical striped dress is the way to go!

Loose-Fitting Maxi Dresses

10. Trippy Hippie: Love a nostalgic fashion moment? Serve ’70s style in this oversized shirt dress. It features a colorful tie-dye design and has a large peace sign for the grooviest accent!

11. Strapless Slay: This flowy tube top dress has a unique pattern that will instantly transport you to a vacay state of mind!

12. Casual Queen: Get ready for the ultimate everyday slay. This olive green dress is made from stretchy rayon that highlights your curves without fitting too snugly!

13. Enchanted: You’ll feel like a princess in this flowy, tiered dress. It has unique strap details along the back!

14. Sleeves, Please: Fashionistas who prefer to conceal their arms, this floral print dress is just for you. Along with a dreamy design and adjustable belt, it has 3/4 sleeves that stop right above the elbow!

15. Dress to Impress: Pull this airy wrap dress out the next time you have a dressy occasion lined up. It’s made of chiffon-like fabric and has a sassy side slit that stops mid-thigh!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more loose-fitting dresses here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!