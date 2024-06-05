Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s any clothing item (besides a birthday suit) that could make a girl go weak in the knees for her significant other, it’s a pair of gray sweatpants — if you know, you know. But what’s the equivalent for women? Well, leave it to TikTok to finally find it. According to several viral videos on the app, milkmaid dresses are the women’s equivalent to gray sweatpants for men. And since they’re trending for summer, we rounded up our 12 top picks from the internet.

Maybe you’ve got a special anniversary coming up or maybe you want to make a guy obsessed with you on a first date — a milkmaid dress is the perfect choice for both. What gives this style a sexier edge and more feminine appeal is the ruched bust, tight bodice, flowy skirt and sometimes floral fabric. Just like the man in this viral TikTok said to his wife, the dress hugs you in all of the places he’ll want to hug you. Keep scrolling to shop our top favorites!

Glnege Midi Lace Up Corset Dress

The Shopper Favorite! With over 500 purchased in the last month, this milkmaid dress is a top favorite of Amazon shoppers! It has a ruched bust, corset-style bodice, drawstring detail midi length and side slit. It also comes in several fabric options to choose from whether you’d prefer classic white or a floral variety — $54!

Floerns Plus Size Floral Print Tie Front Midi Dress

Plus Size Perfection: This midi dress from Floerns flatters a plus-size body just as much as any other size. You can find it in size L-4X and several fun floral prints and colors — $40!

Yobecho Summer Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress

Make It a Mini: Milkmaid dresses can come in several shapes and styles just like this mini dress version. Great for keeping cool on hot summer days, this dress not only has a shorter length but also a lightweight and breathable polyester fabric — $40!

Floerns Floral Sweetheart Puff Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress

Fabulous Florals: It doesn’t get much more feminine and flirty than mixing a milkmaid silhouette with a floral fabric the way this midi dress does. Choose from an array of bright and colorful summer colors like light blue, pink and yellow — $44!

Scarlet Darkness Floral Printed Corset Ruched Bust Dress

Sweet Sundress: Made for days in the sun, this corset dress pairs with sleek sandals and a woven bag for outdoor picnics or heels and a clutch date nights. Its design consists of wide straps, a tie detail, a ruched bust and tight bodice. Find it in several different styles from blue and white floral to black and white floral — $45!

Reformation Balia Linen Dress

Splurge-Worthy: Though this maxi milkmaid is a little on the pricier side, it’s sure to last for years to come thanks to its quality construction and durable fabric. Made of linen, it’s the perfect pick for summer weddings since it’ll be lightweight, breathable and stylish. Plus, it also includes pockets — $278!

Free People Feeling Bonita Midi Dress

Best in Black: Just as the name of this dress infers, you will definitely feel bonita in this midi dress from Free People. It comes in black, which is perfect for looking elevated and stylish on a date night or during a cocktail hour, as well as white and lavender. It also features dual back tie closures, a dropped waist and short puff sleeves — $108!

House of CB Carmen Bustier Sundress

Garden Party-Style: If you don’t have a garden-style party on the books for this summer, this midi dress from House of CB will make you want to create one. Perfect for frolicking in a bed of flowers, sipping tea and eating sweets, this dress features a flared skirt, tie-up back and ruched bust — $225!

Lulus Beloved Darling White & Pink Polka Dot Embroidered Midi Dress

Posh Polka Dots: In a more unique style, this beloved darling midi dress from Lulus has polka dots embroidered throughout, giving it a more posh look. The brand says it can fit a range of cup sizes, has an elastic waist for extra stretch and a full skirt that’s made for bigger hips too — $69!

House of CB Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress

Boob Booster: If your bust is your favorite asset to showcase, you’ll definitely want to check out this midi dress, which has wired cups that help boost your girls and give them extra definition. Great for brunches, it has a fancy flared and tiered skirt, a corset-style bodice and pockets — $225!

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Keyhole Midi Dress

Sleek and Simple: If you’re looking for a sleeker, simpler and more toned-down version of the milkmaid dress, take a look at this midi dress from Quince. It has simple spaghetti straps, a smocked bodice and breathable linen fabric. Find it in bold colors like red, light blue and navy — $70!

Floerns Square Neck Puff Sleeve A Line Dress

Chic and Shirred: Unlike many of the other dresses on this list, this mini milkmaid dress has a shirred bodice, which snatches the waist but is still soft against the skin. It also comes in more unique print options, like a color-block floral style and a plaid print — $33!