Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When one major trend goes viral, there are mini sub-trends that always tend to pop up along with it. One big trend that this happened with is the coquette aesthetic, which has taken over the fashion world and TikTok, with over 1.9 million posts under the hashtag. It now has a sub-trend that’s going viral that’s just as feminine and flirty but with a focus on florals and flowy-ness called the garden girl aesthetic.

To help you get the look, we rounded up 17 garden girl-style dresses that look like they were made for picking out your favorite blossoms in the flower patch. We’ve found everything from cute, Creamsicle-colored mini dresses from Nordstrom to waist-snatching corset dresses that have the fast, free shipping of Amazon prime. And even if you don’t plan on picking flowers in them, they’ll still give you the same serotonin levels wearing them as if you were.

Related: Neutrals Are Boring — Go for Bold This Summer in This $30 Colorful, Flowy Dress on Amazon While there will always be a time and place for a good neutral outfit, the rise of the quiet luxury aesthetic and all of the beige and white outfits that have come along with it have gotten a little stuffy. If you ask Us, it’s time to bring some color and life back into our […]

1. Flowery and Flattering: This midi dress is a triple threat! Not only does it have a cute print and flattering design for the body, it’s also made of soft and stretchy fabric made of polyester and spandex — $34!

2. A Bestseller! A bestseller in the women’s dress department on Amazon, this maxi dress puts a different spin on the garden girl trend by putting a floral print with a wrap silhouette — was $61, now $38!

3. Creamsicle Cuteness: This mini dress has the coloring of summer Creamsicle treat, a garden girl floral print and pretty puff sleeves — $89!

4. Garden Fairy: Look like a garden fairy princess mini dress that has a tiered flowy skirt, spaghetti straps and comes in several floral prints — was $41, now $32!

5. Loose and Flowy: If you’ll actually be working in the garden with your dress, you’ll want to consider this loose and flowy T-shirt style dress that’ll keep you comfortable and cool on hot summer days — was $60, now $37!

6. A Popular Print: A lookalike for a designer style, you’ve likely seen this Lulus mini dress’ print that looks like an actual garden on your “For You” page a time or two — $98!

7. Core-Snatching Corset: Aligned with the coquette trend, this midi dress has a waist-snatching corset, but also comes in several floral prints — $53!

Related: This Whimsical Dress Has European Getaway Written All Over It — And It’s Just $16 There are two kinds of people in this world: the ones who are going on a European vacation during the summer and those wishing that they were. No matter which group you are in, we found a dress you can wear whether you’re planning your packing or are simply dreaming that you were — and […]

8. Bright and Colorful: If your flower of preference is bright and colorful, you’ll likely want this maxi dress that comes in several fun floral patterns — $30!

9. Ravishing in Ruffles: To add to the flirtiness, not only does this mini dress have a floral print, it also has ruffled sleeves — $35!

10. Prairie Princess: Made with puff sleeves, a smocked bodice and a ruffled neck, this maxi dress will have you looking like a prairie princess — $39!

11. Very Cute V-Neck: If cleavage is one of your best assets, show it off in this halter neck mini dress that has deep V-neck design — $34!

12. Go Gingham: Deviate from florals in this gingham midi dress that still gives the same garden girl aesthetic vibes — was $58, now $51!

13. Picking Peonies: Perfect for an afternoon of picking peonies in, this midi dress features a dainty floral print, bow tie sleeves and a flared hem — $47!

14. Prettiest Prints: There’s no one who does vintage style quite like Free People, and the same goes for this maxi dress that has various tiered floral prints throughout — $168!

15. Best Splurge: Considering that floral dresses are a summer classic, there’s no better place to splurge on something — especially when it looks like this puff-sleeve dress from Anthropologie — $168!

16. Vintage-Style: Looking like it’s straight out of an old film movie, this midi dress has a cute tie front detail, fitted bodice, flared skirt and vintage-style floral print — $45!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Pastel Pink: There’s nothing quite as feminine feeling as a pastel pink dress like this one, especially when it has a gorgeous floral design with it — $79!