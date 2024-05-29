Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to casual but glam looks, an off the shoulder option is always a great choice. Slip into an off the shoulder dress to show off your decolletage and your neck, and you’ll be the center of attention, whether you’re going to a pool party or a barbecue this summer. And you know you’ll probably be going to a ton of them now that the season is in full swing. Right now, you’ll want to hit up Walmart to see the dress you’ll be making all your new appearances in this season.

The Sofia Jeans Off the Shoulder Dress is an affordable $18 wonder. It comes in two colors: a pink allover Magenta and a light blue print Caneel Bay with flowers from top to bottom. You can wear it two ways, on or off of your shoulder thanks to its elasticized neckline. It has a tiered skirt and chiffon finish that drapes down to a midi length skirt, all tied together with a smocked waist that can move with you.

But what your eye will really be drawn to are the blouson sleeves that billow out around you. This is meant to give your silhouette a bit more of a feminine edge, and it also adds some drama to a dress that’s super sticky sweet. When you move side to side, you’ll see how the dress moves with your arms, and it’s beautiful in motion if we’re being honest. Definitely worth the $18.

If you’re ready to try on a new dress this summer that you know will eventually become your new favorite for all the events you’ll be hanging out at, let it be this one. It’s less than $20, and you can’t go wrong. It’s absolutely gorgeous!

