There are two kinds of people in this world: the ones who are going on a European vacation during the summer and those wishing that they were. No matter which group you are in, we found a dress you can wear whether you’re planning your packing or are simply dreaming that you were — and it’s only $16 on Amazon.
European summer style centers around free-flowing style, vibrant colors and statement prints — and that’s exactly what the Kmbangi Spaghetti Strap Colorful Graphic Maxi Dress dress entails. It’s essentially Europe in a dress! It’s perfect for doing everything from heading to a stunning beach, visiting a trendy tourist attraction, eating mouthwatering food or taking in the idyllic views!
The most standout feature of this dress is all of the truly stunning graphic prints it comes in — each perfect for different European countries, activities and destinations. You could truly have your whole trip planned with all of the prints of this dress if you wanted! You could wear the colorful sun print for Spain, the lemon yellow print for Italy and the geometric green and white one for Greece. It’ll also keep you cool in the hot summer with its lightweight polyester fabric and relaxed and breezy spaghetti strap design.
Whether you’re planning your trip abroad or maybe just a quick trip to the beach, this dress pairs well with sandals and a woven hat. However, it can also be dressed up for a date night at sunset with heels, a clutch and some jewelry. Don’t forget the sunscreen!
Most anything that has luxurious European style like this usually has a high price tag — but not this dress. It comes in at $16 on Amazon, giving you plenty of room in the budget to get it in more colors.
