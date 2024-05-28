Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Graphic tees have been a thing for a while, but it hasn’t been until recently that high-end designers claimed many of these styles and put them on everything from tees to sweatpants and dresses — stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Revolve are now peppered with bright and colorful graphic patterns that are perfect for summer. We want in!
But designer clothes are just that . . . designer. If you want to walk around looking like a rich trendsetting fashionista without spending hundreds (if not thousands) on an outfit, it’s your lucky day — we found 16 graphic maxi dresses that look high-end, but probably cost less than your bar tab. Seriously though — these dresses have Us convinced the prices are wrong. Scroll on to see our top picks starting at $15!
1. Beach day: This spaghetti strap dress has a darling tie back that adds style while making the outfit ultra-breathable — $17!
2. Zimmermann style: All of our favorite celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Chrissy Teigen rock the brand, so it only makes sense we get the look — originally $23, now $15!
3. Good mood: If you’re not in a good mood, this vibrant dress will turn that frown upside down in an instant — originally $33, now $25!
4. Crowd favorite: Nearly 15,000 reviewers are obsessed with the fit, style and feel of this vacation dress. Pockets are just a bonus — originally $35, now $33!
5. Sunday brunch: If you don’t have a breakfast, brunch or lunch with your BFF on the agenda, it’s time to plan one so you can wear this outfit — $17!
6. Abstract art: There are over 40 one-of-a-kind patterns to choose from with this dress ranging from size S to 3XL . . . we won’t judge if you grab two — originally $35, now $33!
7. Go with the flow: It’s loose, it’s comfy, it’s bright and it’s the perfect style to go with your favorite pair of solid-color sandals — $16!
8. Vacation bound: As long as you’re headed somewhere tropical, this spaghetti strap dress is the ideal outfit. It looks even better with a tan — $23!
9. Star of the show: With a dress this bright, you’re bound to be the center of attention in any room you enter. We love the floral flair — $26!
10. Bodycon fit: Get ready for a flattering fit! This bodycon dress has a unique geometric pattern that will remind you of a modern art museum — originally $36, now $23!
11. Pretty pleated: Straps aren’t needed when you have a stunning tube design and a secure bodice. You’ll fall in love with this floor-length gown — $18!
12. Cottage day: This patchwork-looking dress gives English countryside energy! Wear it in the actual English countryside or in the concrete jungle — $18!
13. So vintage: A retro print and weathered style make this the dress version of Golden Goose sneakers. You’ll certainly turn some heads — $17!
14. Ultra-versatile: If you need a dress that can be worn from the beach to a nice dinner, we just found your new go-to — $34!
15. Total trendsetter: Have you ever seen such a fun style? This embroidered dress is soft, lightweight and ideal for summer weekends — $26!
16. Smocked bodice: You’ll love the way this quilt-like dress highlights your figure without squeezing or constraining your midsection — $23!