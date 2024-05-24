Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Euro-girl summer is upon Us! We’ve been stocking our closets with everything from Scandinavian-looking white pants to French-inspired jumpsuits. But we plan on wearing dresses most of the time — that means more shopping and you won’t hear Us complaining!
To nail the luxe Swedish look in particular, we recommend hopping on a plane to Sweden to see what the gals over there are wearing. If you can’t do that, the next best thing to do is exactly what you’re doing — reading this article. We pulled dresses from some of our favorite Swedish clothing sites as well as some Swedish-looking ones from Amazon to give you the classy and untouchable Euro-girl vibe you seek! So read on to see our faves. Starting at $22!
1. Florence bound: Lantern sleeves, decorative and a light blue hue are just a few things we adore (pun intended) about this dress — $200 at Adoore!
2. Tour guide: Smocked and lightweight, you’ll want to wear this classy dress everywhere from the streets of Stockholm to the grocery store — $45 on Amazon!
3. Maxi style: There are 18 different colors to choose from in this v-neck cutout dress with secret pockets . . . you’ll want them all — $47 on Amazon!
4. Silk slip: We’re in love with the stretchy material of this silk slip dress. Wear it with heels for a timeless glow — $510 at Flippa K!
5. A total steal: This ribbed tube dress is on sale for Memorial Day and we’ll be taking advantage of it — originally $69, now $48 at COS!
6. Elegant gal: No straps needed! This crowd favorite has a bandeau top, asymmetrical skirt and a knee-high slit — $200 at Adoore!
7. Floral print: You can wear this summery dress from the beach to dinner. It happens to be an ultra-flattering find, too — $43 on Amazon!
8. Everyday outfit: There’s no need to choose an outfit . . . not when you know what you’re going to wear every day — $22 on Amazon!
9. Puff sleeves: Get ready for a fit that makes any figure seem hourglass! Wear the sleeves on or off the shoulder — originally $73, now $57 on Amazon!
10. Nautical stripes: If your trip takes you to a yacht in Madrid, you’ll be perfectly dressed in this knit mini dress — originally $135, now $95 at COS!
11. Simply boho: Yes, a semi-boho style exists overseas! Wear this dress with a nice pair of sandals, jewelry and a crossbody — originally $41, now $39 on Amazon!
12. Denim on denim: Organic cotton makes this denim dress surprisingly soft. Grab it in either blue or white (or both) — $135 at COS!
13. Bodycon midi: Wear this outfit while you tour the Royal Palace! We’re pretty sure you’ll get endless compliments — originally $39, now $33 on Amazon!