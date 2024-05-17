Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you haven’t noticed, overalls are having their moment in the sun again — but not just any overalls . . . linen overalls. Both linen and overalls are in high demand right now in the style world, so when you combine them, a fashion lovechild is born!

I had my eye on this overalls jumpsuit for a while, and when I asked my fashion consultant (my mom) about it, she strongly approved — so much so that she bought one for herself! She’s been rocking this icy gray color while I sport the black. We’ve both been wearing the outfit nonstop since April and it’s just the beginning . . . summer is right around the corner!

Related: 12 Home Gifts for the Friend Who Just Moved That Aren't Candles If someone you know has a move planned this summer or already moved this spring, it makes sense! May through September is designated “moving season” here in the U.S., whether that’s upgrading from an apartment to a house nearby or loading up a truck and going cross country. Regardless of how or where though, moving […]

This jumpsuit is made of a rayon and linen blend that is lightweight, skin-friendly and just stretchy enough that it holds its shape and doesn’t wrinkle. The loose and baggy design makes it easy to layer with bandeaus, tank tops and cropped t-shirts, allowing you to change up your style as often as you please — it’s almost like buying multiple outfits in one! But the comfort and versatility of this piece are just the beginning.

The top has a square neck, button straps and sides that dip to just below the ribcage. A front pocket gives this outfit its trendy “overalls” flair as does the singular back pocket. Plus, two hidden side pockets fit all of your essentials, perfect for grabbing coffee or quick target runs!

The other thing we love about this jumpsuit is how easy it is to dress up or down; with a quick change of sandals, this outfit goes from beach day to fancy dinner downtown. You can also wear it with sneakers for the day-to-day or with a comfy pair of slides for lounging. Regardless of how or where you wear it though, you’ll be the star of the show!

“Every time I wear this outfit I always get compliments,” one reviewer writes. “It’s on trend, SUPER COMFORTABLE, and cute for all ages. I have worn this to Disneyland, baseball games, and running around doing errands. Easy to throw a jean jacket over it to complete the look.”

There are 20 different colors to choose from, but note that not all jumpsuit colors are on sale! In the sale realm, you can’t go wrong with the light gray, black, coffee gray or apricot beige hues, especially if you’re going for a quiet luxury look. So grab one for yourself, your mom and your daughter — everyone will be thrilled!

Get the Automet Overalls Jumpsuit for $27 (originally $35) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: If You're Looking for a Bikini That Flatters Your Booty, I Got You Swimsuit shopping is fun, but if you’ve been on the lookout for a bikini lately, you know it also comes with some challenges. In addition to trying to find a cute pattern that you won’t get sick of, you have to consider the price and most importantly, how it fits your body. The latter is […]

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other jumpsuits on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!