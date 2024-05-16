Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Swimsuit shopping is fun, but if you’ve been on the lookout for a bikini lately, you know it also comes with some challenges. In addition to trying to find a cute pattern that you won’t get sick of, you have to consider the price and most importantly, how it fits your body. The latter is tough, especially when shopping online!

The swim top can’t squeeze or constrict too much, but it also has to be supportive; the bottoms need to stay up in the front, give your hips some shape and strike the balance between tasteful and sexy. These are just a few of the many considerations when choosing a bikini, but set all of those aside — I found one that checks all of your comfort and style boxes while also giving your booty a Brazilian-style lift!

This suit doesn’t just work, but it works for you. The top has trendy scalloped trim along the bra line and under the armpits, tying in perfectly with the scalloped waistline of the bottoms. A v-neck, lace-up back and wide bra band flatter your entire upper body, hiding any and all excess skin that some swimsuits unintentionally highlight. Removable pads are just a bonus! You can make it as loose or as tight as needed to be comfy, supportive and flattering.

And while the top is worth writing home about, the bottoms are worth singing home about . . . if that’s a thing. A mid-waist fit lengthens your torso, giving you a longer, leaner-looking midsection and making you appear taller; at the same time, the high-cut leg and cheeky design make your booty seem rounder, more lifted and plumper. And since the fabric goes over your hips in the back, any excess skin is once again hidden!

The top has a simple emerald green color while the bottoms have a simple tropical pattern, combining to make this suit a luxe-looking gem! Each piece looks and feels like it should be worth hundreds. The polymer and spandex material has a nice stretch, perfect for all-day wear on the beach or at the pool!

I love the look of this suit with a lightweight coverup, oversized tote bag, sunnies and a sun hat, but you can also rock a Euro-girl aesthetic wearing it with denim shorts and a loose linen blouse — I know I’ll be doing both this summer! So get ready to stun while you strut in our new fav suit. The beach is waiting!

Get the Cupshe Scalloped V-Neck Lace-Up Bikini for $33 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

