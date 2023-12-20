Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you were used to professional work-from-home attire — a hoodie and sweatpants — as most of Us were for a few years, returning to the office in a full get-up that pokes, squeezes and constricts doesn’t sound very appealing. Luckily, thanks to the elevated options these days, there’s no need to trek to the train in a pair of too-tight pants that leave you wishing for a remote job.
If the only downside of your Monday-to-Friday gig is the “uncomfortable professional attire” requirement, we may have just solved your problem. Here are 17 work-appropriate comfy clothing finds which feel like loungewear!
Tops
1. Our absolute favorite: “Dressy” and “casual” are typically mutually exclusive terms, but that’s no longer the case thanks to this fun mock turtleneck sweater.
2. We also love: The loose and flowy design makes this elegant top a fan-favorite. But don’t forget a cardigan — because baby, it’s cold outside!
3. We can’t forget: Lantern sleeves and cuffed wrists? We’re in love with this fabulous combo. The shirt’s extra lightweight and soft material is just a bonus!
4. Bonus: Speaking of bonuses, we’re obsessed with this long long-sleeve sweater — a.k.a. a long-sleeve top that’s longer than most, hitting just above the knee.
Pants
5. Our absolute favorite: Business-casual cargo pants? We think yes! Team them with a tight long-sleeve sweater for a sleek look!
6. We also love: The classic black jegging is one of our most versatile picks to pair with any comfy top!
7. We can’t forget: There are dozens of patterns to buy these cozy flare pants in, but the polka dot is serving corporate energy.
8. Bonus: Your coworkers will be begging to know where you bought these stunning tie pants! There are 33 different colors, and you might just want all of them.
9. Extra credit: Leather pants aren’t usually stretchy, but these faux-leather leggings give you the trendy style without the squeeze.
Sets
10. Our absolute favorite: This 3-piece set is so comfortable, you’ll forget you’re even at the office!
11. We also love: Pair this jumpsuit with a blazer, and you just might be the most fashionable person on the whole floor — or in the whole building.
12. We can’t forget: A knit sweater with oversized business joggers is a duo made in style heaven.
13. Bonus: With a pair of heels, jewelry and a chic cardigan, you can totally pull off a sophisticated look with this set.
Cardigans
14. Our absolute favorite: This stylish cardigan jacket will keep you comfy on those oddly warm winter days. A blend of viscose, nylon and polyester makes it extra fuzzy!
15. We also love: You’re going to love the perfectly-placed pockets on this lightweight cardigan. As if it weren’t alluring enough, it’s half-off right now!
16. We can’t forget: The decorative cuffs are just icing on the cake here. Imagine this cardigan with a tucked-in top and a pencil skirt — simply gorgeous!
17. Bonus: Winter white is totally in. You can score it in different any color you want (even stripes, if that’s your vibe), but we’re in favor of the classy and cozy cream.