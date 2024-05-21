Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
You ordered a snazzy new suit for the summer and started planning a beach trip, only to realize that you’re without one of the most integral pieces of your poolside ensemble: a cover-up! Unless you’re tanning or swimming, chances are you’ll be wearing a cover-up the rest of the time. It’s arguably even more important than the suit itself!
As such, you don’t want just any cover-up — it has to be comfortable and stylish, of course, but it should also be flattering! There’s no need to settle for a cover-up that doesn’t make you look (and feel) like a million bucks. That’s why we put together 13 of our favorite cover-ups that are not only comfy, stylish and flattering but are versatile, too! Details below!
1. Crochet mesh: It doesn’t matter whether you wear a colorful suit or a solid-colored one . . . this cover-up will match — originally $45, now $30 on Amazon!
2. Frolicking beachside: This cover-up dress has a v-neck, mid-thigh length and lantern sleeves that up the style ante — originally $40, now $20 at Target!
3. Classy gal: Something about a collared button-up beach dress screams yacht wife. Grab it in one of 25 different colors — $30 on Amazon!
4. Boho chic: Folks, we have a crowd favorite! Nearly 17,000 people agree: this is the only beach cover-up you’ll need this summer — $17 on Amazon!
5. Showing off: If you’re looking for a cover-up that shows a little more of your suit and skin than the others, we found a match — $30 at Target!
6. Elegant queen: We’re obsessed with the fit, flow and style of this v-neck beach dress. Wear it straight to dinner — $32 on Amazon!
7. New go-to: You can grab a light color that’ll contrast with your dark swimsuits or vice versa . . . either way, the outfit will be a total win — $30 on Amazon!
8. No show: This beach shirt is shorter in the front, long in the back and isn’t see-through, so yes — it goes with literally everything — originally $27, now $20 on Amazon!
9. Linen look: A linen look is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what makes this dress trendy. It has a back tie, tunneled neckline and more — $18 at Target!
10. Pool party: Swiss dots make this long button-up blouse a fun and festive find! No itching, squeezing or scratching here — originally $32, now $27 on Amazon!
11. A total steal: Pockets, too? We’re thanking our lucky stars we found this short-sleeve dress while it’s on sale — originally $25, now $13 on Amazon!
12. Tie waist: The vertical eyelet pattern and tie waist work together to give your midsection a slimmer appearance — $30 on Amazon!
13. Tank dress: It doesn’t get more loose, comfy and functional than this tank top dress! A polyester and spandex blend keeps it extra stretchy — originally $26, now $23 on Amazon!