There are no engagement rings in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s direct future, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” one insider exclusively shares. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

The source tells Us that Kelce, 34, “cares very deeply” about Swift, 34, but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.”

Questions about the future of Swift and Kelce’s relationship continue to rise as online fan chatter and a separate report also fueled proposal speculation. The couple’s recent romantic vacation to Lake Como — in between Swift’s European Eras Tour dates — also added to the rumors.

Kelce and Swift took their relationship public in September 2023 and have been supporting each other ever since. But rushing an engagement is not on their agenda.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a separate source told Us in January. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The inside went on to say that “a lot of their loved ones” would love to see Kelce get down on one knee “and some may even believe” that it will happen — but not “anytime soon.”

Instead of focusing on their next steps, Kelce and Swift are staying in the present.

During Swift’s Eras Tour hiatus and Kelce’s NFL offseason earlier this spring, the couple “focused on rest and recuperation” with movie nights at her LA home and more, a third insider told Us in March.

Swift returned to the Eras Tour stage earlier this month for the international leg, which kicked off in Paris. Kelce was in tow as well. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a box dancing along while his other half performed. During the May 12 show, he was even joined by Swift’s best friend Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce told Us exclusively at the Kelce Jam festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Saturday, May 18. “If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”