Travis Kelce is undoubtedly Taylor Swift’s No. 1 fan — and a proud tour boyfriend.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” Kelce, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at his Kelce Jam festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Saturday, May 18. “If you haven’t been to them, You got to try it.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating Swift, also 34, since summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Eras concert in Missouri. In July 2023, Kelce attended the show at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and hoped to meet Swift afterward and exchange phone numbers. They were not able to meet and Kelce recalled the story on his “New Heights” podcast. After the pop star heard his on-air comments, she got in touch and they started seeing one another.

Swift and Kelce are each other’s biggest supporters, stepping out at Eras concerts and NFL games alike. Swift attended 13 of Kelce’s games this last season — including February’s Super Bowl LVIII — before his current NFL hiatus. In that time, he accompanied Swift as she began the European leg of Eras earlier this month.

Kelce last went to her final Paris concert in May, watching from a private box with her friend Gigi Hadid and partner Bradley Cooper. Days later, he and Swift jetted off to Lake Como for a romantic getaway.

Swift is currently performing a run of three concerts in Sweden, the second of which took place on the same day as Kelce Jam at Kansas’ Azura Amphitheater.

“I do this for me. I have fun doing this,” Kelce told Us of the annual music festival, which featured performances by 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and Diplo. “This is a part of me having fun for me. Yeah, I love just being around KC. The people here are unbelievable. And on top of that, man, I got all my friends and family and my business team with me gearing up for this, this just unbelievable evening.”

He continued, “I have that nice balance of the yin and the yang of, of kind of being outside and going to work and right now. I’m having a fun time being outside so.”

Born and raised in Ohio, Kelce has lived in Kansas City since 2013 when he was drafted by the Chiefs as a tight end. He has put on Kelce Jam since 2023 to celebrate music with other locals.

Kelce is also “gearing up” for his next football season — the Chiefs’ first game is a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 — after signing a two-year contract extension.

“I think I’ve done a lot to show everybody that I’m doing a lot in this world and I just want to make sure that everybody knows that I’m focused on football,” he explained on Saturday. “I’m trying to go out here and get my teammates [and] my city the best chance to win.”

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates won their third Super Bowl in February, defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

With reporting by Olivia Eisenhauer