Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their amore to Italy in between her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were spotted dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como on Thursday, May 16, in photos obtained by theDaily Mail. The couple, who have been dating since summer 2023, held hands while seated at an outdoor table. Swift rested her other hand on her chin, lovingly gazing at Kelce.

In a second photo obtained by the outlet, Kelce wrapped his arm around the pop star as they left the venue.

Less than one week earlier, Kelce traveled to Paris to watch Swift’s Sunday, May 12, Eras concert. (Her four-show stint in France kicked off the tour’s European leg, which runs through August.)

“It was fun,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce during the Wednesday, May 15, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it.”

He continued, “It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Swift dropped TTPD last month and added seven of its songs to her Eras setlist, including “So High School,” which was seemingly written about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the origins of their love story. The Eras staging also appears to reference Travis as Swift and her dancers perform cheerleading-inspired moves, similar to his touchdown dances, from their seats on stadium-style bleachers.

Elsewhere in the Sunday concert that Travis attended, Swift sang “The Alchemy” — another TTPD tune seemingly inspired by her boyfriend — during her acoustic set as part of a mash-up with “Treacherous” from her album Red. She also wore several Chiefs-colored costumes throughout the show.

Travis Kelce watched the performance — Swift’s 87th on the Eras Tour, which coincidentally aligned with his football jersey number — from a private box with his friend Ross Travis, Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid and her partner, Bradley Cooper. Throughout the show, the squad were seen dancing and singing along to all of Swift’s hits. Travis Kelce also recorded several performances with his iPhone camera. Brother Jason, 36, trolled him on Wednesday for using the flash.

“Well, you got caught, pulling an Ed Kelce move here taking a video with your flash on, Jason teased on the podcast, referring to their dad. “What are you doing, Trav? You’re supposed to be better than this.”

Travis, meanwhile, wasn’t bothered by the comparison.

“Oh, you know, the settings on the camera, if it’s dark, it’s going to automatically put the flash on,” he said. “I was just trying to get some good, you know, some good video, some good memories. I don’t give a damn.”

Swift brings the Eras Tour to Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, May 17, for three shows.