Travis Kelce received some flack from his brother, Jason Kelce, for using his flash at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show.

“Well, you got caught, pulling an Ed Kelce move here taking a video with your flash on,” Jason, 36, teased, comparing Travis to their dad during the Wednesday, May 15, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “What are you doing, Trav? You’re supposed to be better than this.”

Travis, 34, had zero regrets opting to put a spotlight on his girlfriend during her Paris show on Sunday, May 12.

“Oh, you know, the settings on the camera, if it’s dark, it’s going to automatically put the flash on,” he defended. “I was just trying to get some good, you know, some good video, some good memories. I don’t give a damn.”

Jason agreed that Travis “probably got” some “great video” since the “flash makes a big difference” in quality.

Travis attended Swift’s last concert in Paris for her Eras Tour, which was her 87th show on the recording-breaking tour. (Travis famously rocks No. 87 for the Kansas City Chiefs.)

In his chat with Jason, Travis gushed about the performance and the changes Swift, 34, made with the addition of her The Tortured Poets Department era.

“It was fun, it was a blast,” Travis said on Wednesday. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f—king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

During her show on Sunday, Travis was spotted jamming with Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, in the VIP suite. Swift subtly honored her boyfriend by rocking a red and gold sequin outfit, which are Chiefs colors, during the 1989 portion of the performance. During the TTPD set, Swift performed “So High School,” which is seemingly inspired by the pair’s romance, and included football-themed Easter eggs in the choreography.

Travis has attended five of Swift’s shows, including the Kansas City stop before they started dating in summer 2023. After seeing Swift’s show so many times, Travis admitted he couldn’t decide on which show was his favorite.

“I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are,” he told Jason on Wednesday. “It was electric in there. … I’m happy for everybody that’s in The Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”