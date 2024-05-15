Travis Kelce got to witness Taylor Swift‘s reimagined Eras Tour firsthand, and he has rave reviews for his girlfriend’s new setlist.

During the Wednesday, May 15, episode of his and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, teased that he hasn’t “seen [his] house in a while” as the siblings began their “Out of the House” segment. Jason, 36, proceeded to ask his brother about seeing Swift, 34, perform in Paris.

“It was fun, it was a blast,” Travis gushed. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of The Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [album], a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f—king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [her]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

Travis “enjoyed every bit” of the concert he attended at Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, which happened to be Swift’s 87th show of her tour. In honor of the occasion, she debuted a new red and gold outfit during the 1989 portion of the performance, repping the colors of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs. (He famously wears No. 87 on his football jersey.)

Related: Every Apparent Travis Kelce Nod Taylor Swift Made on 'Eras Tour' in 2024 Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management “The guy on the Chiefs” is getting more special nods on The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of The Eras Tour in Paris on May 9. The performance marked the first time she incorporated songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, into […]

The tight end was spotted dancing throughout the concert in footage shared via social media, showing off his moves during each era — from Fearless to Reputation. He was joined by Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid and her new man, Bradley Cooper, in a VIP suite.

“I got to see some familiar faces. … I got to see Gigi and Bradley,” Travis said on Wednesday, calling the couple “amazing.”

Jason quickly interjected to ask an important NFL question. “Did you talk about the Eagles?” he quipped, to which Travis replied, “Of course.” (Cooper, 49, is known for being a huge fan of the Philadelphia football team, where Jason played for 13 years before announcing his retirement earlier this year.)

“It was an all-around lovely night,” Travis said of the Paris concert.

Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour earlier this month with four shows in France, surprising fans with a new setlist, new costumes and songs from her latest album. Along with playing her hit single “Fortnight,” Swift made sure to include a few sweet nods to Travis throughout the TTPD set. She performed “So High School,” seemingly inspired by the pair’s romance, and included football-themed Easter eggs in the choreography.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

When asked how the Paris concert compared to shows he’d seen in the past — Travis has been to five of Swift’s Eras performances in total — the athlete had a hard time choosing a favorite. “I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are,” he told Jason on Wednesday. “It was electric in there. … I’m happy for everybody that’s in The Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”

Travis gushed that his girlfriend and her team are “putting on a show that you won’t get anywhere else,” and he seemingly hinted that he’ll continue to drop by future performances as the tour goes on. While recording an ad earlier in the episode, Travis poked fun at his recent jet-setting tendencies.

“I’m gonna be dancing around, I’m all over the world this offseason,” he joked after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who noted his daughters were showing him clips of Travis in Paris, crashed the podcast. “It’s like my ying to my yang. … I gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason.”

Since sparking their romance last summer, Travis and Swift have become each other’s biggest fans. The Grammy winner cheered for the Chiefs at 13 games throughout the NFL season — including the Super Bowl, which Travis and his team won for the second consecutive year — and Travis traveled to catch her concerts when his schedule allowed. (Swift hits Sweden next and Travis told Jason he was still overseas at the time of their recording.)

Their supportive streak will likely continue. The Chiefs announced their first home game of the upcoming 2024 season, which conveniently takes place during a break in Swift’s tour. Travis and his team will take on the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.