Travis Kelce is just as excited as Us for the return of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“@taylorswift The Eras Tour Europe starts tonight,” Swift’s longtime guitarist Paul Sidoti wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 9. “Paris, you’re up first … Who’s coming? 😊🎸👍🏻 #theerastour #4inarow.”

Kelce, 34, was one of the first social media users to respond, commenting, “LFG!” which is a common acronym for “let’s f–king go.”

Swift, also 34, kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, which served as the catalyst of her romance with Kelce several months later. When Swift performed in Kansas City the following July, the NFL star attended with the hopes of meeting her backstage and exchanging phone numbers. They were unable to meet, and Kelce recounted the missed connection on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift later recalled during her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, noting they “started hanging out right after that.”

Swift and Kelce took their relationship public in September 2023 when she went to his Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told the outlet. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Since then, Swift attended 12 more of Kelce’s NFL games including February’s Super Bowl LVIII. Kelce returned the favor and has stepped out at several of her Eras shows in between his professional commitments.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Taylor’s very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get,” he recalled on his podcast of her March shows. “Shout-out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

Swift had a brief tour hiatus in March and April. During the latter month, she released The Tortured Poets Department and relaxed with Kelce at home and on several vacations. The pop star resumes her tour on Thursday before performing more than 40 shows across Europe and the United Kingdom throughout the summer.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor Swift Duet Partner?

Kelce has plans to show his support for Swift during this Eras leg.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he told Entertainment Tonight last month, referring to her June and August tour dates. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”