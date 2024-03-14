Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their “nesting” era.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

After Kelce, 34, joined Swift, also 34, on her Eras Tour in Singapore last week, the couple returned to the singer’s home on the West Coast.

While they both have “a break from the buzz of their careers,” Kelce and Swift are focused on downtime.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” the insider told Us, noting that Swift is a fan of hosting “small, intimate gatherings” with her inner circle at home.

As their relationship continues to grow, the couple is focused on “scheduling” their projects in a way that “they can see each other as much as possible.”

The source continued: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

The European leg of her Eras Tour dates isset for Paris in early May but before she hits the stage again the superstar singer and Kelce are discussing a possible getaway.

“Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops,” added the source.

Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is set for release on April 19.

Kelce previously teased that he’s heard “some” of his girlfriend’s forthcoming album.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” the NFL star said during a February press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

When pressed for more details, Kelce played coy with reporters.

“I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her,” he said, adding that he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favorite song from the album.

Kelce and Swift have been supporting each other in their respective careers since going public with their relationship in September 2023. Swift attended a total of 13 games this NFL season, including Super Bowl LVIII (which Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won) in February.

Kelce, for his part, has become a somewhat permanent fixture at Swift’s international Eras Tour dates. The football star said he had “fun times” while exploring Singapore, which was “hot as f—k” recently.

“I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse, how about that?” he said during his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, March 13, calling himself “a big plant guy.”

Complimenting Swift, he said that he attended “two amazing shows of the Eras Tour” during the trip overseas.