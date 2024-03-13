Travis Kelce is still in awe of girlfriend Taylor Swift, even after seeing her Eras Tour five times.

During the Wednesday, March 13, episode of “New Heights,” the 34-year-old tight end recapped his recent visit to Singapore, where he caught two consecutive Eras performances. When his brother and podcast cohost, Jason Kelce, asked about his trip overseas, Travis gushed over the “fun times” he had exploring Singapore.

“I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse, how about that?” Travis said, referring to himself as “a big plant guy.”

Travis called the experience “cool as f—k,” pointing out that “the world’s biggest waterfall” was also part of the greenhouse. “It was awesome, man. … Everything was, like, blooming at the same time,” he continued. “It was so unique and so nice.”

Singapore was “hot as f—k,” but the greenhouse was the perfect place to cool down. Travis’ itinerary also included “two amazing shows of the Eras Tour,” the last of Swift’s concerts until she kicks off her European dates in May.

Travis first saw Swift, 34, perform live in Kansas City in July 2023 before they began dating. Since making their public debut at one of his NFL games in September 2023, the pair have cheered each other on in their professional endeavors. While Travis has hopped on international flights to see Swift’s shows, the pop star supported her boyfriend at 13 (yes Swifties, 13!) Kansas City Chiefs games throughout the season, including Super Bowl LVIII. Travis and the Chiefs won the championship in February.

Before heading to Singapore, Swift performed multiple dates in Melbourne and Sydney. When Travis touched down in Sydney on February 21, his arrival was broadcast on the local news. The couple spent a day exploring the Sydney Zoo before Swift’s concert on February 23. During the show, Swift gave a handful of subtle nods to her boyfriend in the crowd, pointing to him and changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” in his honor.

Swift made the same lyric tweak — “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” — when Travis attended her Friday, March 8, concert in Singapore. The couple shared a passionate kiss backstage after both shows.

When asked to compare Sydney and Singapore, Travis struggled to choose a favorite. “That’s a tough sell,” he told Jason, 36, on Wednesday. “I loved them both. I want to see more of Australia, I feel like I got to see a little bit more of Singapore, so I’m gonna say Singapore was a little bit more interesting, for sure. … More unique, kind of a cooler experience. But I was only in Australia for, like, a couple hours.”

Jason joked that Sydney reminds him of Tampa, Florida, causing Travis to burst out laughing. “Which is probably why I want to see more of [Australia],” he added. “The Aussies know how to have a good time, man.”