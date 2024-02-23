Travis Kelce made the lengthy trip to Sydney, Australia, to watch Taylor Swift perform at her Eras Tour concert on Friday, February 23.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, sporting a wrist full of friendship bracelets at his girlfriend’s first show at Accor Stadium in Sydney. Throughout the concert, Swift, 34, appeared to offer her boyfriend some subtle shout-outs.

One video from the concert showed Swift seemingly pointing to Kelce while singing the “Willow” lyric “That’s my man” during her Folklore set. Another clip circulating via social media seems to show Swift making reference to Kelce during “Long Live,” which she sings during the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) era.

As she sang the line, “When they gave us our trophies,” Swift appeared to point in Kelce’s direction yet again. Fans believed her gesture alluded to his Super Bowl LVIII victory earlier this month. (Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on February 11 with Swift in attendance.)

After her performance came to an end, Swift ran off stage and embraced Kelce, giving him a kiss as fans cheered.

Taylor pointing to Travis Kelce during Long Live ‘when they gave us our trophies’ 🥹🫶 #TSTheErasTour Sydney Night 1 via @breakasmiles pic.twitter.com/xsrvqLXoDz — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 23, 2024

Friday marks the second time Kelce has supported Swift at one of her concerts since they began dating in the summer of 2023. He previously attended a November 2023 show in Argentina, traveling to the country during his bye week. At the time, Swift gave Kelce a special shout-out while singing “Karma,” changing the lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” (Swift changed the lyrics again during Friday’s concert.) After her set, the couple shared a passionate kiss backstage as fans cheered for them.

Swift was similarly by Kelce’s side throughout his NFL season. She attended a total of 13 games from September 2023 to the time the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. She celebrated the team’s victory by joining Kelce on the field after the game and at multiple afterparties held at nightclubs in Las Vegas.

Following his Super Bowl win, Kelce is free to travel with Swift for the international leg of her tour. She has four shows in Sydney through Monday, February 26, and then will head to Singapore for six concerts from March 2 to 9. Swift will subsequently take a brief break from her tour, during which time she will release her highly anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April before resuming her performances in Europe in May.

Travis Kelce at Sydney Eras Tour N1 🥰 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/6s3W5eatD0 — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) February 23, 2024

Although Kelce missed Swift’s shows in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this month, she shut down any speculation about their status by wearing a Chiefs Super Bowl hat and her “TNT” friendship bracelet — which represents the pair’s initials and was a gift from Kelce — while boarding her private jet out of Melbourne on Sunday, February 18.

Despite his delayed arrival, Us Weekly reported earlier this month that Kelce would soon be in the audience to support Swift the way she rooted for him during his season. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively revealed. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

After attending several Chiefs games, Swift opened up about the duo’s decision to be there for each other, regardless of onlookers. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”