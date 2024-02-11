Whether Travis Kelce wins or loses the 2024 Super Bowl, he knows his future includes Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

It isn’t clear exactly how long the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, will spend following Swift, also 34, around the globe, but he has plenty of opportunities. She’ll depart for Australia shortly after the big game and then hit Singapore in early March. While she won’t have tour dates in April, she will promote her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, due out April 19, before returning to tour for European dates through spring and summer.

Kelce intends to support his girlfriend just as Swift has supported him. He said at a pre-Super Bowl press conference that although she brings a lot of attention, her attendance never make him feel more pressure.

“You can’t put anymore pressure than I put on myself,” he shared. “That’s just the heart of a competitor. She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it’s been fun to experience that.”

He added that she has been having a good time watching him on the field. “She seems to be enjoying the games. She’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now,” he said. “It’s fun seeing her enjoy the game of football, knowing that it’s kind of new to her life.”

Since getting together in summer 2023, Swift has attended 12 football games with Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII likely to be her 13th. Swift is “doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl,” another source exclusively told Us on Saturday, February 10. She reportedly rushed to a Japanese airport after her final Tokyo Eras concert to hop on a plane to Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Kelce has only had the opportunity to attend one Buenos Aires show during a bye week. (Of course, he also attended a show at Arrowhead Stadium before they got together and publicly expressed his disappointment that he couldn’t give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. That’s how they got together.) He’ll have plenty more opportunities as The Eras Tour has dates set through December.

Expect them both to keep cheering each other on. Swift has even gushed about how much they love to support each other.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile while making her first public comments about their romance. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce even thinks that’s why fans enjoy their relationship. “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” he told a reporter who asked why people are fascinated with him and Swift during a Thursday, February 8, press conference. “I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

Reporting by Andrea Simpson