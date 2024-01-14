Travis Kelce once praised a mystery “Cupid” for masterminding his romance with Taylor Swift, and the matchmaker’s identity has finally been revealed.

“Funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. It’s been an interesting month or so [and] I’ve been going to a few Chiefs games,” Swift’s second cousin Danny Frye III told FloRacing TV in a Saturday, January 13, interview. “You know, [I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce, so it’s been quite the 34 years that [Taylor and I have] had together.”

Frye, a dirt track racer, has previously been spotted in a private box with Swift, 34, at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. (Frye told FloRacing that while he and Swift are technically second cousins, they “grew up pretty close.”)

Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since summer 2023.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce told WSJ. Magazine in November 2023, seemingly hinting at Frye’s identity without mentioning a name. “She [later] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Kelce expressed interest in Swift the previous July, mentioning on his “New Heights” podcast that he saw her Eras Tour concert in Missouri and made a friendship bracelet with his phone number to exchange. However, they weren’t able to meet and Kelce felt “butthurt” by the missed connection.

Once Kelce’s podcast comments were sent to Swift, they “started hanging out right [away],” which she recalled to TIME in a December 2023 cover story.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Swift added to the outlet.

Swift and Kelce took their relationship public two months after the podcast clip went viral. She attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, sitting in a private box with Kelce’s mother.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift added to TIME. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

The Grammy winner has since been a staple at Kelce’s football games throughout the 2023-2024 season. She most recently attended Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins, where she wore her boyfriend’s jersey for the first time. Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband is San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, designed Swift a custom puffer coat made out of Kelce’s #87 jerseys. Swift’s pal Brittany Mahomes wore a matching one with husband Patrick Mahomes’ details.