Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not currently contemplating an engagement despite ongoing speculation.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The insider further notes that Swift and Kelce, both 34, understand that “a lot of their loved ones” would be ecstatic to see the football star pop the question — “and some may even believe” it will happen in the near future. Swift and Kelce, however, are not planning on taking that step “anytime soon.”

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Swift and Kelce are itching to get engaged this summer, which corresponds with Kelce’s offseason for the NFL and the European leg of Swift’s Eras Tour. A second source previously told Us in December 2023 that Kelce planned to “go out and meet” Swift on tour “as much as he can” after football ends for the year.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned her on his “New Heights” podcast. Kelce went to see her Eras concert in July 2023 but, as he said on the episode, they didn’t get to meet — or exchange numbers via friendship bracelet.

“We started hanging out right after [his podcast episode came out],” Swift told TIME in a December 2023 profile. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Kelce took their romance public in September 2023 when she attended her first Chiefs football game. The Grammy winner noted to TIME that they were already a fully committed “couple” by then. Swift has since been a fixture at Kelce’s games throughout the regular NFL season. (The Chiefs have their first playoff game on Sunday, January 14.)

Swift and Kelce’s romance continued to heat up as they spent the winter holidays of Christmas and New Year’s Eve together with their families. Swift’s whole family traveled to KC on Christmas to watch Kelce’s game, while the pair rang in 2024 with his mom, Donna Kelce.

“It was fun, yeah,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the January 3 episode of their podcast. “We all got to celebrate New Year’s together. It was cool, man, to have all the friends and family [there]. I think I had over 50, 55 people come in for this one. … It was cool to have Mom in town to … bring in the new year with her.”

Travis and Swift also went to a NYE bash and were spotted kissing when the clock struck midnight. “[It was] a good New Year’s celebration with all the friends and fam,” Travis gushed on the podcast.

With reporting by Sarah Jones