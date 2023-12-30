Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from giving girlfriend Taylor Swift her flowers on his podcast.

The couple’s romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium stop on her Eras Tour and how he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

While Travis shared his disappointment he didn’t get to connect with Swift at the show, the pair met up shortly after. In September 2023, Swift publicly confirmed her relationship with the tight end when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift explained of her relationship with Kelce in a November 2023 interview with TIME. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since Travis and Swift began their whirlwind romance, the football player has gushed over his girlfriend while chatting with Jason.

Keep scrolling to see what Travis has said about Swift on “New Heights”:

It All Began With a Friendship Bracelet

After attending the Eras Tour in July 2023, Travis chatted with Jason about his experience at the concert.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis confessed. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Jason was unaware of the Swiftie tradition of exchanging bracelets with other fans and Travis explained how he got a bunch while he was at the show.

“I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said. When Jason asked what number he was talking about, Travis replied, “You know which [number].”

Swift later called the gesture “metal as hell.”

Chiefs Game Shout Out

After Swift attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, Travis gave her the props she deserved. “Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he said. “That was pretty ballsy.”

Travis also teased how much he enjoyed having her there and how she got along with his friends and family.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he gushed. “It was absolutely electric.”

Wanting to Keep Things Low-Key

As Swift began appearing at more of Travis’ games, the twosome became a primary focus of the event. Travis admitted he felt guilty for the constant attention she was receiving during the broadcasts.

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained during a September 2023 episode. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Grateful for Her Support

Jason brought up Swift in November 2023 after the Grammy winner “liked” a post about Travis becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards.

“Thanks, Tay,” Travis sweetly said. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting the Yeti.”

‘Eras Tour’ Round 2

During his bye week, Travis traveled to Argentina to see Swift perform in November 2023. When he returned, Jason shared that he enjoyed seeing the clips of his brother at the show on social media.

“For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” Travis recalled. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for.”

Travis praised Swift’s performance, noting that she “killed it.”

Calling Out the Brads, Dads and Chads

After Swift attended the Chiefs and New England Patriots game in December 2023, Travis recalled the moment she received a round of applause despite her rooting for the opposing team.

“I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he reflected. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. … Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f—king screaming at Taylor. I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.’”