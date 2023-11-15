Jason Kelce plays the role of supportive older brother when it comes to Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

While, Jason, 36, wasn’t in Argentina with his brother, Travis, 34, to watch Taylor, 33 perform, the Philadelphia Eagles center still had “a lot of fun” watching his brother’s happiness unfold.

“It was a lot of fun watching it through social media,” Jason told Travis during their “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, November 15. “It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face. I’m glad you enjoyed it.”

Travis took his NFL bye week as an opportunity to show his support for Taylor as the South American leg of her Eras Tour kicked off in Buenos Aires this past weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted interacting with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at the show on Saturday, November 11, and even shared a rather romantic kiss with the “Anti-Hero” singer.

“For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” Travis shared during Wednesday’s podcast episode. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for.”

Travis praised Taylor’s performance, saying she “ripped it” on stage.

“She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun up there,” he added, noting that it’s time Jason makes his way to one of Taylor’s shows.

“I would love to go,” Jason said. Travis added, “It’ll absolutely blow you away, man.”

Travis’ appearance at Saturday’s Eras Tour show made major headlines for several reason, but Taylor’s lyric change when closing the show with “Karma” garnered the biggest fan reaction. She sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen” during the song. Fans recording the moment caught Travis blushing during the sweet shout-out.

Initially, the NFL star said he “had no clue” what she was planning to do with the song, but was quick to backtrack.

“Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” he explained to Jason on Wednesday. “But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.'”

Because of the shock, Travis did not return Taylor’s dad’s high five at the time of the shout-out.

“Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” he said during Wednesday’s podcast. “I never miss a high-five too, big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you could do at an event.”

This is the second time Travis has been in the Eras Tour crowd. He previously saw the concert in July, which resulted in a missed connection between himself and Taylor. Following the show, Travis revealed on “New Heights” that he attempted (and was unable) to give Taylor his number. Taylor returned the favor by attending one of Travis’ games in September, and their relationship has gotten stronger ever since.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”