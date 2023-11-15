Travis Kelce made a solid first impression on Taylor Swift‘s dad — and might even be shifting his NFL loyalty.

Kelce, 34, and Scott Swift were spotted bonding at Taylor’s Eras Tour concert in Argentina on Saturday, November 11, and fans couldn’t help but notice a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard hanging around Scott’s neck. (Before sparking her romance with the Chiefs tight end, Taylor, 33, and her family were vocal Philadelphia Eagles fans.)

“Got him over to the good side, baby,” Kelce teased during the Wednesday, November 15, episode of his and Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast, joking that he’s convincing the Swifts “one by one” to join Chiefs Kingdom.

Jason, a center on the Eagles, was less than thrilled to see the Kansas City merch. “What are we doing?” he joked. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous.”

Travis laughed, hinting, “I might have persuaded him the night before at dinner when I met him. … Maybe, who knows?”

According to Travis, Scott is “a huge football guy” and even played the sport in college. “I think he was a linebacker turned center,” Travis said. “He’s a tall guy.” Jason added that he hoped to “talk some center shop” with Scott when (or if) they ever crossed paths.

Travis arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday, November 10, to support Taylor as she kicked off the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. He cheered her on alongside thousands of Swifties at Saturday’s concert and even got a personalized shout-out from the pop star during her closing song. Instead of singing “Karma is the guy on the screen,” Taylor changed the lyrics to “the guy on the Chiefs” — much to Travis’ surprise.

“[I] had no clue,” he said on Wednesday. “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue. But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.'”

While discussing the now-viral moment on their podcast, Jason joked that Travis was too shocked to even give Scott a high-five. “Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy,” Travis added.

Saturday wasn’t Travis’ first Eras Tour experience. He previously saw one of Taylor’s concerts in Kansas City in July, revealing after the show that he wanted to exchange phone numbers with her but was unsuccessful. Travis later extended an invitation for Taylor to see one of his NFL games, which she accepted, making her Chiefs debut at Arrowhead Stadium in September. She’s been spotted at three more games since as the couple’s relationship continues to heat up.

“The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy [it] for,” Travis gushed on Wednesday. “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. It looked like she was having some fun up there.”