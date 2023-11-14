You’ve seen Travis Kelce and Scott Swift reacting to Taylor Swift’s “Karma” lyric swap — but have you seen them showing wildly different reactions to “Vigilante S–t”?

Kelce, 34, and Scott, 71, were spotted standing next to each other at Taylor’s Buenos Aires, Argentina, show on Saturday, November 11, where they watched the pop star, 33, perform her racy revenge anthem. As many fans noticed, Kelce seemed to know all the words — and was having a great time singing along — but Scott was far more stoic during the song.

In one fan-captured TikTok video, Scott leans over to whisper something to Kelce, who then starts laughing. Viewers were quick to share their theories about what the two men were discussing, with many guessing that Scott was telling his daughter’s boyfriend this particular track isn’t his favorite.

“Scott’s like, ‘This one ain’t for me ole sport heehee,’” joked one fan in the comments section of the video, while another social media user theorized that Scott was saying, “I don’t usually watch this one.” One viewer quipped that Papa Swift told Kelce, “This is my bathroom break song.”

Kelce and Scott previously made headlines for their adorable reaction to Taylor’s instantly viral performance of “Karma,” where she changed a line to reference her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. For the line “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” Taylor replaced “guy on the screen” with “guy on the Chiefs.”

In video from the concert captured by attendees, Kelce could be seen blushing and grinning as he heard the lyric swap. Scott, meanwhile, clapped him on the shoulder excitedly. (Scott, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, was also wearing a Chiefs lanyard around his neck.)

The night before the concert, Kelce and Taylor were spotted holding hands while heading to dinner in Buenos Aires. In one social media video, the restaurant’s other patrons clapped and cheered as they walked into the eatery.

Since Kelce and Taylor started dating in September, fans have wondered whether the football player would join her for any of the shows on the South American leg of her Eras Tour. This past weekend’s Argentina concert happened to coincide with the Chiefs’ bye week.

Earlier this month, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair are already figuring out how to make a long-distance relationship work. “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” the source explained. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Following her three-night stint in Buenos Aires, Taylor will next head to Brazil for three nights in Rio de Janeiro and three nights in São Paolo. She’ll then take a break from touring until February 2024, when she heads to Japan and Australia. The Chiefs, meanwhile, play Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and the Eagles on Monday, November 20.