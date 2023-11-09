Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s respective busy careers won’t keep them apart for long.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Swift, 33, is set to kick off the South American leg of her Eras Tour this week. She will perform a three-night residency at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires between Thursday, November 9 through Saturday, November 11. From there, the Grammy winner will headline concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo throughout the remainder of November.

While Kelce, 34, is currently enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week, his football schedule will resume the following week. The Chiefs will play a home game on Monday, November 20, against Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis previously hinted that he might head “close to the equator” — the Argentinian capital city is located in the southern hemisphere — for some R&R on his days off.

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis told Jason, 35, on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast of his bye week plans. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

After Jason asked if Travis planned to go “someplace south,” the Chiefs tight end quipped, “Closer to the equator.”

Travis and Swift have been linked since September after initially failing to swap phone numbers during her July Eras Tour stop in Missouri. They took their romance to the next level when Swift accepted Travis’ invite to attend one of his home football games. She has since been spotted at three additional games in October.

During Swift’s Eras Tour break, Travis visited her in New York City and she jetted off to Travis’ home in Kansas City for his birthday and Halloween.

While Swift didn’t go to Germany for the Chiefs game on Sunday, November 5, she invited Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to dinner in NYC on Saturday, November 4, with pals Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner. Brittany’s pals and fellow Chiefs wives Paige Buechele and Lyndsey Bell also joined for the outing. Swift then hosted the Chiefs spouses at her apartment the next day to watch the NFL game.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a second source told Us. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin