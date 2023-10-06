Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s NFL teams are getting ready for a rematch, and their families are already planning their game day festivities.

“I think that Kylie [Kelce]’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna Kelce said of Jason’s wife, during a Friday, October 6, appearance on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast, when asked about the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her.”

Donna, 70, added: “I don’t think she’s gonna be bringing the kids, but everybody [who] is rooting for Kansas City will be up in the suites.”

Donna further theorized why her 31-year-old daughter-in-law — who married Jason, 35, in 2018, before welcoming their three daughters — was unlikely to be spotted in a private box in the stadium.

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

“I don’t blame her [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite, I wouldn’t think,” Donna added. “She may not want to be there because everybody will be rooting for the Chiefs, so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”

The Chiefs and Eagles will face a rematch from the Super Bowl LVII on November 20 at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. (Travis’ team beat the Eagles in February to clinch the Lombardi Trophy.)

Donna — who shares her sons with ex-husband Ed Kelce — noted on Friday that she wasn’t sure where she’d watch the Monday Night Football matchup.

“I’ll probably be sitting in the suites because it will be cold, but I might sit next to her if she wants me there, so that’s a possibility too,” she told podcast host Jennifer Vickery Smith, noting it would be difficult to split time in each section. “It’s kind of hard because you can’t watch the game when you’re in the stands. I can’t, I don’t know how she’s going to be able to do it because everyone knows her now too, so maybe if we have security at the end of the rows, they’ll leave us alone, but it’s hard to be in the stadium and not have people come up to you.”

Donna continued: “They’re excited, I understand that but we’re there to watch our boys and [Kylie’s] there to watch her husband.”

Related: Sibling Rivalry! Football Players Who Have Brothers That Play in the NFL Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are among some of football’s most acclaimed pairs of brothers to play in the NFL. Peyton was initially drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, nearly six years before little brother Eli was picked up by the San Diego Chargers. Eli was eventually traded […]

Donna has been both of her sons’ biggest football supporters as they began their careers in the NFL. Earlier this month, she stepped out at Jason’s October 1 home game (alongside Jake From State Farm actor, Kevin Miles) before traveling to East Rutherford, New Jersey, in time for Travis’ away game.

Donna, who traded her Jason jersey to rep Travis’ number, arrived at MetLife Stadium in time to watch her 33-year-old son — who plays tight end for the Missouri team — take on the New York Jets. When she got there, she met up with Taylor Swift in a private suite, who had brought a crew of famous pals, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman. (Travis and Swift, 33, have recently started seeing one another after exchanging numbers this summer.)

“[Mom has] been on top of the f—king world, man,” Travis gushed during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I know mom enjoyed it. … I didn’t get a chance to see her, so I shot her a text right after the game on the bus ride to the airport and was like, ‘Hey, Mom, sorry I didn’t get to catch you before I left but I hope you enjoyed the game. I appreciate you always trying to make it to both of our games.’”

He added: “It was a hot ticket, man, you know what I’m saying? That suite was rockin.’ They were enjoying themselves. [Mom] told me that everybody was enjoying themselves in that suite.”