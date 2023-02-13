Pushing through the pain! Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl after sustaining an injury on the field.

During the first half of the game, the quarterback, 27, was taken down by Eagles’ T.J. Edwards. He limped off the field and his ankle was inspected on the sidelines. Mahomes ultimately pulled through and returned in the second half to help his team win on Friday, February 12.

Ahead of the achievement, the athlete sustained a high ankle injury while playing the Chiefs’ divisional playoffs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January

“He’s MVP. That’s all that needs to be said. MVP. And you saw it tonight,” head coach of Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid told reporters shortly after the monumental victory.

Mahomes’ win comes after he also made history alongside Eagles’ Jalen Hurts — with Super Bowl LVII being the first to have two Black quarterbacks.

“It’s historic,” the Texas native told reporters earlier this month. “So many people laid the foundation before us, and to be playing with a guy like Jalen, who I know is doing it the right way, it’s going to be a special moment that I hope lives on forever.”

The 24-year-old Eagles quarterback for his part, added: “I think about all the rich history in this game, and to be part of such an historic event, historic moment, it’s special.”

Following his big win, Mahomes received an outpouring of love from his wife, Brittany Matthews. “MY BABY DID IT!!!!!” the personal trainer, 27, who shares daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 2 months, with her husband tweeted on Sunday. Their kids were cheering their dad on as well — with Sterling all dressed up to support Mahomes.

The couple first met when they were in high school and got engaged after eight years of dating.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthews wrote via Instagram at the time. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

The pair, who exchanged vows in March 2022, have since expanded their family with two kids. The NFL player gave his loved ones a shout-out after being named MVP at the 2023 NFL Honors.

“To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y’all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day,” he gushed earlier this month. “No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y’all. Thank you for always being there for me during my good times and my bad. Love y’all.”