His No. 1 fan. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows girlfriend Bryonna Rivera Burrows will be rooting for him at Super Bowl LVII.

The two have kept their relationship very private, with no Instagram tributes or red carpet outings. However, Burrows was sure to be by her man’s side to celebrate his NFC Championship game win. She hit the field to rejoice with the football star after the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on January 29, earning their spot in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Burrows was spotted wearing dark sunglasses with a camel-colored leather jacket with a matching scarf and top and black leather pants. Hurts gave her his new cap, which declared the Eagles as the 2023 NFC champs. The February 12 event marks Hurts’ first Super Bowl appearance after joining the league in 2020.

The big game, however, has always been in Hurts’ sights. “I always wanted to be the best, you know what I’m saying?” the athlete explained at a Thursday, February 2, press conference. “So [a] Super Bowl is on the list to be the best, so it kind of always fell in line [with my goals].”

Burrows’ goals, meanwhile, seem to be very business focused. The University of Alabama alum has a Master’s degree in business administration and was a member of several honor societies. She even made the Dean’s List during her tenure at the school. The business professional has worked for IBM for several years, and Hurts has made it clear that he supports Black women carving a path for themselves in different areas of the workforce.

His agent, Nicole Lynn, is the first Black woman to represent a starting quarterback at the Super Bowl.

“Her being an African American female, so many different things you gotta overcome. Doing that in any field, let alone a male-dominated field and being an agent in football and in sports,” Hurts said in an NFL video earlier this month. “It’s tough, but it’s nothing she can’t handle. That’s why we are [working] together, because we both have that mentality. We both have that approach to everything we do.”

While fans expect Burrows will join Lynn in watching Hurts and the Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, the quarterback stressed that his focus is what’s happening on the field.

“I think you just have to focus on everything that’s in front of you and keep the main thing [as] the main thing,” Hurts told reporters at the February 2 press conference. “There’s a lot of distractions all the time and I think this time of year, when you’re fortunate enough to make it this far, they’re amplified. So hopefully everybody can stay focused on the task at hand. Enjoy the moment, embrace the moment — but also stay focused on what matters.”

Scroll down to learn more about Burrows: